Tachyum Running Linux and Applications with 64KB Pages on FPGA

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it has successfully achieved the desired performance and stability of the Linux operating system and applications running as part of QEMU emulations and will expand all testing and optimization processes of its Prodigy® software distribution to 64KB page size on the FPGA prototype.

Tachyum first announced its intentions to move to 64KB page size as the default of its Prodigy software distribution – a completely integrated software stack and package available to early adopters and customers as a pre-installed image as part of beta testing – in June. After completing testing of Linux 6.8 and applications in QEMU software emulation, Tachyum’s move to the 64KB page size is expected to yield up to 10-15% better performance than 4KB pages depending on the application. 4KB support is now only supported for special configurations and will be deprecated in Prodigy 2.

“For decades, the default translation page size on most CPU architectures was 4KB,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “With the amount of data being processed and with application sizes growing, adhering to 4KB size leads to increasingly larger overhead. For increased efficiency, Tachyum decided to make 64KB page size the default in its offerings. This successful transition will ensure that the performance of Prodigy’s software distribution is optimized to meet applications’ needs.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

To enable THP and mTHP, Tachyum is now running on hardware with Linux 6.10. A video demonstrating booting and running applications at 64KB page size on Prodigy FPGA prototype is available at https://youtu.be/GjQHZUb99K0.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2026, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

