Tachyum Moves UEFI to Beta, Adds RAID 1 Capabilities to Prodigy

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it has advanced the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) to beta and has added RAID 1 capabilities. These latest improvements are a further indication that Tachyum’s Prodigy® hardware continues to mature through its development stages prior to its public release.

UEFI replaces the traditional BIOS as a next-generation interface between the operating system and platform firmware. It is used during startup to initialize the hardware and load the OS. Additionally, UEFI determines device boot priority and allows users to customize hardware and software settings. With this latest release, menus and submenus, screens and options received upgrades for better functionality and an improved user experience.

In conjunction with the advancement to beta, Tachyum released a user manual that provides details about how to access and use the UEFI, which is embedded in the system flash on all Prodigy platforms. The manual explains each of the UEFI menus, how to configure UEFI parameters and how to save new configurations. The documents are intended for users who install, maintain, troubleshoot and administer Prodigy platforms.

RAID’s ability to store data across multiple hard drives (HDDs) or solid-state drives (SSDs) allows for the protection of data in case of a drive failure by creating redundancy and improving performance. Tachyum’s approach to this virtual disk technology provides:

RAID 1 boot for preinstalled Linux partition with preinstalled software

RAID 1 read-only partition for installation packages and to restore images to the manufacturing original state if the customer runs into problems

Partition where customers can install and configure their own Linux and apps configured by them

RAID 0 for data

“We continue to see impressive advancements in the capabilities and functionality of Prodigy at every level of development,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Moving UEFI from alpha to beta allows a better look and polishing of the UEFI. RAID 1 was added to provide a RAID boot without the need for expensive NVMe SSD RAID cards, helping to bring Prodigy-enabled systems to datacenter-level class. All of these moves, including the expectation that we will have a release candidate available next quarter, further signifies that we are nearing production of the Prodigy Universal Processor.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

A video demonstration of RAID 1 UEFI boot on a Prodigy emulation system is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/ZksczIDoDZ8 .

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum recently received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2025, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

