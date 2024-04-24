Tachyum Is Testing Open Sourcing of Prodigy Software Through Git

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it is testing Git access to Tachyum software repositories. This latest advancement is part of the company’s continued commitment to releasing all open-source software in order to provide customers and partners with an easy, straightforward platform for early Prodigy® testing ahead of silicon availability while reducing support requirements.

Git is an open-source distributed version control system designed to track modifications in source code during software development. Providing Git access helps enable quick, easy, out-of-the-box testing and evaluation for customers and partners using their existing ISA prior to running their applications natively on Prodigy.

Tachyum’s complete software distribution package, which is currently in its alpha stage, continues to receive significant updates. The Tachyum Software Distribution package is scheduled to enter the beta stage in the coming months, which will be available to early adopters and testers. This process ensures that Tachyum’s ported software has been tested in real-world scenarios and ensures that the ported software is capable of handling actual customer use cases.

Until Tachyum OSS is upstream, the company will maintain Git repositories for public access, initially for its close partners. Currently, only the most recent version will be available. After production release, Tachyum will maintain multiple software versions. As part of the testing process, Tachyum will donate hardware to the OSS community for expanded evaluation opportunities.

“This latest news re-affirms Tachyum’s commitment to open-source software development and maintenance,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “As Tachyum prepares for tape-out, we will continue to add and test a variety of supporting infrastructure, like Git access, ahead of time so that we are able to unleash the full potential of the Tachyum Prodigy Universal Processor from day one with a rich ecosystem of applications, system software and frameworks and libraries that are ported to run natively on Prodigy.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

A video demonstration of using Git in the development of the Prodigy native software is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/K8Pw88iATrU.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world's electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world's appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum recently received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2025, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world's fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4.

