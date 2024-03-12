Tachyum Demonstrates Machine Check and Recovery on Prodigy FPGA

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced the addition of Machine Check and Recovery (MCR) capabilities with the Linux Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) subsystem to the Prodigy® Universal Processor with successful deployment demonstrated as part of the FPGA emulation system.

MCR with Linux EDAC driver is essential for data center applications, with the pair working together to provide critical information to predict and mitigate failures in the field. By detecting and seamlessly correcting errors caused by external events in the CPU’s internal memory blocks and attached DDR modules, Prodigy can run prolonged workflows without interruption to maintain and improve uptime of systems deployed at scale. When the degree of Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) damage is beyond repair, the error detection allows affected computations to be abandoned rather than provide incorrect results.

Error injection is an essential part of testing. Prodigy contains an error-injection module that can inject both correctable and uncorrectable errors into relevant CPU blocks and either a limited number or continuous stream of errors with programmable intervals to ensure the Prodigy architecture meets and exceeds data center requirements. Prodigy provides Double Error Correction and Triple Error Detection (DECTED), which is a key feature to improving uptime, and is complemented by EDAC to enable preventative maintenance.

“Today’s demanding data center applications require a level of reliability and availability previously unseen in order to complete complex functions while mitigating errors,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Organizations choosing to deploy Prodigy-enabled datacenters will be able to rest comfortably knowing that we have fortified their system by fully integrating and testing the MCR system with the Linux EDAC driver as part of our FPGA emulator, which will ensure optimal performance when the processor is commercially available in the near future.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

A video demonstrating Prodigy’s ability to correct memory errors caused by its error-injection modules and how the EDAC subsystem reacts to those events is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/N0f-E-pnP-M.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum recently received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2025, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

