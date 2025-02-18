LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Linux--Tachyum® today announced that software distribution for the Prodigy® Universal Processor has entered the release candidate (RC1) testing phase. This completely integrated software stack and package is now available to selected early adopters and customers.

The company’s software distribution package combines key advancements to deliver optimal performance for Prodigy. Notable updates to RC1 include the inclusion of GCC 14.2, Linux 6.12, LLVM 19, FreeBSD 14.1 and QEMU 9.11. The package also provides users with an optimization guide and performance-tuning tools to ensure maximum efficiency.

Tachyum’s software distribution now supports up to 1,024 cores in 4-socket configurations with a default 64KB page size and 4KB page support as a backup solution for OEM partners. With this robust capability, Prodigy is optimized for demanding workloads, offering seamless scalability for various enterprise applications, including exascale supercomputing, big AI, cloud, data analytics, big data, databases, storage, edge computing and web hosting.

The Prodigy Series has been expanded to include multiple new SKUs, including a top-tier configuration featuring 256 high-performance, 64-bit cores; 16 DDR5 memory controllers running at DDR5-7200; and 96 lanes of PCIe 5.0.

“As Tachyum continues to advance Prodigy towards full-scale production and distribution, moving its software distribution into release candidate stage further solidifies our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the next-generation computing landscape,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “We look forward to receiving feedback of the software distribution package from our early-adopter partners and customers during this phase and are eager to ensure Prodigy is ready to tackle the demands of hyperscale data centers, private cloud, AI and high-performance computing for generations to come.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 256 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores to deliver up to 18x the highest performing GPU for AI applications, 3x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, and up to 8x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC.

A video demonstrating the capabilities of Prodigy’s software distribution package is available online at https://youtu.be/YYmmkLqOpf4.

In the video, Tachyum shows various boot options of Linux and FreeBSD operating systems from a partitioned drive using UEFI firmware and with different settings, which allow crafting images for more specific usage scenarios. Tachyum demonstrates real-world package building like building Bash shell using GCC and Clang including debugging. Clang is a newer compiler than GCC benefiting from the LLVM project. It is essential to support newer compilers in software distributions as many projects benefit the LLVM ecosystem and open wide opportunities for porting modern software making Tachyum’s software platform future-proof. Further, Tachyum shows the running of scripting languages like Python and Perl, which are a must-have in today’s IT ecosystem.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

