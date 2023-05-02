Tachyum Completes Porting of Software for Prodigy Tape-Out

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today announced its latest milestone of officially entering the final phase of test and development for the Prodigy Universal Processor. This last stage of Quality Assurance (QA) testing of all necessary ported software on a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) for final testing will ensure the chip is production worthy.

Prodigy is currently running ported software on its software emulation platform. Once all Quality Assurance testing is successfully completed on FPGA, the Prodigy chip will be ready for tape-out this year. This phase of porting and finalizing all necessary software for tape out will ensure that existing applications run seamlessly and deliver industry-leading performance for hyperscale, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads once the Prodigy chip is received from the fabrication house.

Among the porting milestones that have already been completed including but not limited to the following software packages:

Ported and demonstrated Open BMC

Ported and demonstrated UEFI v2.70

Ported and integrated boot loaders system: EFI boot and GRUB 2

Running Linux 6.1 LTS with SE Linux, Free BSD 13, KVM 6.1, QEMU 7.2

GNU toolchain: binutils 2.40, GDB-13.1, GCC 12.2 and glibc 2.37

Support of C, C++, Fortran, Go, Erlang, Lua, Perl, PHP, R, Python, Ruby, Tcl

Tensorflow 2.11 and PyTorch 1.11 compilers

Docker and Kubernetes

and Kubernetes Eigen, GEMM, NumPy (Numerical Python) libraries

Fully representative list of applications such as databases, web servers, SLURM, CEPH

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

“We want to declare this latest milestone as we are moving from the development phase to completion of the tasks needed for tape-out, of which the completion of the software porting is key,” said Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “We are diligently working towards closing this phase of our production cycle by ensuring that the porting and preparation of all the necessary software for tape-out is behind us and this chapter is closed. I am very excited about the progress that Tachyum has made thus far and look forward to entering the next phase of success.”

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

