Tachus Fiber Internet Celebrates Achieving 50,000 Customers With Family in Kingwood, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tachus Fiber Internet, a 100% pure, Fiber Internet service provider headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, announced today that it has achieved a remarkable milestone upon reaching 50,000 loyal customers. The company celebrated the achievement with Mr. Ron and Mary Deane from Kingwood, Texas today, who were sincerely proud to join the Tachus family!





To celebrate this special occasion, Tachus team members visited the Deane’s home to express our gratitude and deliver a range of treats and gifts. The couple was ecstatic to learn that they were not only receiving lightning-fast service, but also becoming a part of the Tachus community in such a memorable way.

“Tachus and our entire Houston-based team are proud to celebrate the 50,000th customer milestone,” said Matt Ockwood, President & CEO of Tachus. “Our mission is to empower communities through frustration-free connections to the digital world, and we are dedicated to enhancing the digital experience of our Texas communities by delivering ultra-reliable fiber-optic internet paired with 100% local customer support.”

Tachus has grown rapidly over the last five years to offer lightning-fast and incredibly reliable broadband services to more than 160,000 homes and businesses in a vast arc across the North Houston communities of Atascocita, Conroe, Huffman, Humble, Kingwood, Porter, Willis, and The Woodlands with current construction ongoing in the other Houston area communities.

Tachus is leveraging its 3,000-mile, underground, 100% Fiber network to provide service using redundant pathways, which ensures the highest reliability and most consistent user experience available. Tachus’ commitment to customer value ensures consistent, high speeds with pricing that is fair, transparent, and never includes hidden fees.

Residents who are interested in Tachus Fiber Internet should visit www.tachus.com to check availability.

To learn more about Tachus, please visit www.tachus.com or call (832) 791-1100.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Tachus LLC is a Fiber broadband Internet service provider with deep Texas roots. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential and business customers receive their Internet by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. Tachus’ network has passed over 160,000 homes and serves more than 50,000 customers. Current and under-construction service areas include Atascocita, Conroe, Huffman, Humble, Kingwood, Montgomery, Spring, Lake Conroe, Willis, The Woodlands, and more. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

