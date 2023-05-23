Tabatha Coffey, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Kendra Scott to Headline Vagaro’s Annual iconic.23 Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading comprehensive business management platform for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, announced the company’s 2nd annual user conference, iconic.23.

The event will feature returning guest speaker Tabatha Coffey, celebrity hairstylist and television personality, as well as Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Emmy Award-winning television host, and Kendra Scott, Founder of Kendra Scott Lifestyle & Jewelry Company.

“All three of our keynote speakers have unique and inspiring entrepreneurial journeys to share with our audience. From building their careers from the ground up, juggling multiple roles, and overcoming adversity to achieve success – we look forward to learning a lot from them, whether personal or professional,” said Vagaro Founder and CEO, Fred Helou.

The conference brings together professionals from beauty, fitness, and wellness to share industry perspectives and grow their networks over two days of educational panels, breakout sessions, and complimentary wellness classes.

More than 400 service professionals from around the world attended Vagaro’s inaugural event, where discussions led by renowned industry experts offered actionable insights and effective strategies for business and personal growth.

“We received amazing feedback from attendees last year, so we were able to learn as much from them as they gained from our event. Meeting our users and prospects face-to-face is an invaluable experience, and we’re both honored and excited to be able to do that again,” said Vagaro’s VP of Marketing, Charity Hudnall.

iconic.23 will be held on September 24-25 in San Diego, California in the historic Gaslamp Quarter.

The event will also include giveaways and other special offers to be announced at the conference.

Additional speakers include Paula Peralta, celebrity hairstylist and Paul Mitchell Artistic Director; Luka Hocevar, former professional athlete and founder of Vigor Ground Fitness and Performance, and more.

Early bird priced tickets are available now! The event will also be livestreamed. To register or learn more, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities for iconic.23 are still available. Please contact press@vagaro.com.

