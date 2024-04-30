TA Studios Set to Showcase Innovative Virtual Reality Projects at Augmented World Expo in Long Beach

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TA Studios, the creative VR development arm of Tests Assured, the Silicon Valley-based leader in AR/VR testing, announced its participation in the upcoming Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Long Beach. TA Studios will display its latest advancements in virtual reality, offering attendees an exclusive look at cutting-edge VR experiences that push the boundaries of immersive technology.









“We are excited to present our innovative virtual reality training modules focused on safety, remote maintenance, and digital twins,” said Neeraj Sahejpal, Chief Operating Officer at TA Studios. “This year at AWE, we are not just showcasing new technologies but also demonstrating how VR can transform training in industrial applications, increasing ROI.”

TA Studios’ demonstrations will include interactive demos that highlight the potential of VR in various industries, including industrial safety training, operations training, and more. Visitors can explore the latest advancements in industrial virtual reality created by the innovative TA Studios team based in Silicon Valley.

“Virtual reality training revolutionizes learning by immersing individuals in realistic simulations, empowering them with experiential knowledge and skills,” stated Gordon Bell, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at TA Studios. “Research indicates that VR-based training significantly enhances retention rates over traditional methods, presenting an exciting development in educational techniques.”

Virtual reality (VR) offers immersive training experiences for industrial applications, enabling workers to practice complex tasks in a safe, controlled environment. This technology reduces the risk of accidents during training by allowing employees to simulate potentially dangerous situations without real-world consequences. Moreover, VR enhances learning retention through interactive and engaging scenarios that can be repeatedly accessed, which is particularly valuable for mastering intricate industrial processes.

The virtual reality (VR) industry is experiencing robust growth, particularly in its application for training and other industrial uses. The global VR market size is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated USD 435.36 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2023 to 2030​ (Research and Markets)​. This expansion is fueled by the increasing adoption of immersive technologies across various sectors including education, industrial training, and healthcare, which are leveraging VR for more effective training and operational efficiency.

The AWE tradeshow will take place from June 18-20, 2024 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA. TA Studios invites all attendees to visit booth #635 to discover the transformative capabilities of their latest VR projects.

About TA Studios

TA Studios is Tests Assured’s VR development team, focusing on creating bespoke virtual experiences that cater to diverse training needs. The company is set to revolutionize how training is delivered in various fields, including OSHA training, general workplace training, industrial training, and more

Tests Assured, based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) services, renowned for excellence in both testing and development. Catering to some of the world’s top companies, Tests Assured specializes in crafting cutting-edge AR/VR solutions that push the boundaries of technological innovation. The company’s expertise in rigorous testing protocols ensures that each project delivers both high performance and reliability. As pioneers in the AR/VR industry, Tests Assured is dedicated to transforming the digital landscape through exceptional services.

To learn more about Tests Assured, please visit by www.testsassured.com or follow the company’s corporate page on LinkedIn.

