T1 Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T1 Energy (NYSE: TE) (or the “Company”) announced this morning that the Company will publish a press release detailing fourth quarter 2024 results and conduct a conference call on March 17, 2025.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2024 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Canada - Toronto (647) 932-3411

Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Conference call ID: 4407519

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/520886257 on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at: https://ir.t1energy.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow on social media.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in (i) FREYR Battery, Inc.’s post-effective amendment no. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 4, 2024, (ii) FREYR Battery, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023, and (iii) FREYR Battery, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, and FREYR Battery, Inc.’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, August 9 and November 12, 2024, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations’ sections. T1 also intends to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X and LinkedIn, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 posts to its digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and other social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Amy Jaick

SVP, Communications

amy.jaick@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 973 713-5585