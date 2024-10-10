T-Mobile’s Go5G Next Gets the Ultimate Upgrade for Connected Devices

T-Mobile’s best plans keeps getting better. Customers can now easily add their connected devices — tablets, smartwatches and laptops — for just $5/month per device on Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced its most value-packed plans are getting even better. Starting Oct. 17, new and existing customers can connect their devices — smartwatches, tablets and even laptops — for just $5/month per device with Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next. Gone are the days of choosing between the complicated, costly process that requires a $10 to $30 rate plan for each device or resorting to rolling the dice with insecure, public Wi-Fi or begging for Wi-Fi passwords. T-Mobile’s network delivers a highly-secure 5G connection with speeds as fast as Wi-Fi… and now, the Un-carrier is making it easier and more affordable to stay connected. With Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next, T-Mobile customers now get:





The best price to connect . Each device — smartwatch, tablet and laptop — is just $5 a month. Comparatively, AT&T and Verizon charge double to quadruple that just to connect tablets and laptops.

. Each device — smartwatch, tablet and laptop — is just $5 a month. Comparatively, AT&T and Verizon charge double to quadruple that to connect tablets and laptops. Cellular device upgrades on Us. No longer do customers have to pay up to $200 more just to get a cellular-enabled device vs. a Wi-Fi version. T-Mobile is now covering the difference for customers so that cellular-enabled smartwatches, tablets and even select laptops are the same price as Wi-Fi only versions. And that savings extends to select laptops not sold at T-Mobile. If it’s certified to work on T-Mobile’s network, customers can get up to $200 back when connecting to America’s leading 5G network, the largest, fastest and most awarded in the country.

The majority of the 300 million laptops being used in the U.S. today are cellular-connected — and only 5% of laptop shipments are expected to be so by 2026 . So, T-Mobile is making it easy for customers to turn laptops into 5G-connected laptops with the exclusive-to-T-Mobile TCL LINKPORT IK511, which customers can snag for under $50, for a limited time. This new device works with most USB-C devices, so just plug it in and get connected. Next-level protection. To protect those connected devices (and smartphones too!), T-Mobile’s device protection plan, Protection 360™, is getting an upgrade with unlimited claims for accidental damages, including unlimited $0 screen repairs. With most Americans 2 (73%) having cracked their front screen and 58% dropping their phone more than twice a week, these upgraded protections are device-savers … all at no extra cost … and that’s all on top of existing benefits such as loss and theft coverage.

Today’s news comes on top of the already industry-leading value and benefits the Un-carrier includes with its Go5G plans, like access to the best streaming bundle in wireless, device upgrade flexibility, industry-leading travel benefits, VIP experiences and exclusive benefits with brands like Hilton and Hertz and way more. T-Mobile customers can get Magenta Status from day one just for being customers.

“People are using more connected devices than ever — but connecting them is complex and costly,” said Vinayak Hegde, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. “That’s why we’re making Go5G Next even better by providing seamless and affordable connectivity solutions for all your devices… with a plan truly built for the connected era and powered by the nation’s leading 5G network. This is just another way we continue to give customers more value — the top reason AT&T and Verizon customers switch to T-Mobile — because at T-Mobile, you get industry-leading value on the nation’s most-awarded 5G network… there’s no compromising.”

A New, (More) Connected World with Go5G Next

T-Mobile customers can add laptops, tablets or smartwatches with Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/device a month. Tablets and laptops come packed with up to 30GB of high-speed data each month, followed by unlimited 600 kbps data for the remainder of the month. Smartwatches get unlimited talk, text and >512kbps data. And, they’re covered when traveling beyond the reach of T-Mobile’s leading 5G network around the world. The Go5G Next plans provide a simple and affordable solution that:

Just works. No more hunting for Wi-Fi, struggling to tether, juggling hotspots or trying to guess the password in a random café. Or when going on a walk, simply leave the smartphone behind and stick with the smartwatch. The best part is that it “just works” whether at home, at work or when traveling in 215+ countries and destinations worldwide.

A family of three on Go5G Next with a smartwatch and a tablet will save more than $50 every single month ($600 a year!) vs. comparable plans at AT&T and Verizon. Improves security. T-Mobile’s industry-leading network provides a highly secure connection. No more risking data and security with the inconsistent and often lackluster security of public Wi-Fi. A whopping 4 in 10 consumers have been compromised over public Wi-Fi, with airports and restaurants/cafés being the highest risk areas for attacks.

Major Savings on Connected Devices

$200 off Samsung. For a limited time, get $200 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatch or tablet when adding it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month. Eligible smartwatches include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Watch FE and more; eligible tablets include Samsung Galaxy S10+, Tab A9+, Tab S9 FE 5G and more. All starting October 17.

For a limited time, get $200 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatch or tablet when adding it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month. Eligible smartwatches include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Watch FE and more; eligible tablets include Samsung Galaxy S10+, Tab A9+, Tab S9 FE 5G and more. All starting October 17. Less than $50 for a secure internet device. Exclusively at T-Mobile, get half off the new TCL LINKPORT when lighting it up for $5/month on Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next. The TCL LINKPORT is a small, portable device that provides secure high-speed data to most USB-C devices, ideal for on-the-go connectivity and it will be available in the coming weeks.

Go5G Next: T-Mobile’s Best Plan

Go5G Next doesn’t just give customers the freedom to connect their devices simply and cost-effectively on America’s leading 5G network, the largest, fastest and most awarded in the country. T-Mobile’s most value-packed plan also includes the flexibility to upgrade every year, guarantees that new and existing customers always get the same great phone deals, includes Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi on top U.S. airlines, free high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations, Scam Shield protection, freebies and deals on T-Mobile Tuesdays… and more.

Not to mention the VIP treatment T-Mobile customers can get like one-of-a-kind deals and experiences with brands they love including Hilton’s 22 leading hotel brands worldwide, Hertz and Dollar rental car perks, discount concert tickets and more that add up to $1,500 in value every year. T-Mobile customers can get Magenta Status just for being customers from day one. Seriously. There’s no catch. Just love.

Go5G Business Next: T-Mobile’s Best Plan for Small Businesses

On top of the benefits of Go5G Next, business customers get double the high-speed hotspot data (100GB), premium business travel perks, Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium. Plus, an added layer of security with Secure Wi-Fi, a set-and-forget app that automatically helps protect customers’ data and enhances their smartphone experience when connected to public Wi-Fi.

For more information visit www.t-mobile.com/seewhy or www.t-mobile.com.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change; may not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit and service required. If you have cancelled mobile internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Line with promo must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles for credits. Bill credits end if you pay off early. Same as Wi-Fi Pricing, TCL LINKPORT, and Samsung Watches: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $2,599.99 – iPad Pro 13 7th Gen Nano 2TB). Up to $200 via bill credits. $200 Laptop Rebate: Via virtual prepaid Mastercard when you have a line of Go5G Next & activate a new Laptop w/ Next line. Requires T-Mobile certified eligible laptop purchased after 9/26/24. Max 4/Acct. Allow 10 weeks; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Go5G Next: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams in SD. Not for extended international use. For upgrade, qualifying new financed device, Go5G Next plan, and qualifying trade-in in good condition req’d. Upgrade after 6 months with 50% paid off; ends current financing & any promo credits. $5/mo. connect price via mo. bill cred while you maintain a qualifying Go5G Next line. Tablet/Laptops: 30GB of high-speed data, then max 600Kbps speeds for rest of service period. Wearables: Apple, Timex FamilyConnect, and SyncUP Kids Watch devices, unlimited high-speed data. Android wearable devices, unlimited at max 512Kbps speeds; see plan for details. Video streams in SD quality. Fast as Wi-Fi: Based on an analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data comparing T-Mobile 5G median download speed against median Wi-Fi download speed on mobile devices across all providers in cities where T-Mobile had 5G results during Q1-Q2 2024. Savings: Use our savings calculator to find out how you can save on wireless and streaming versus AT&T and Verizon at T-Mobile.com/Switch.

