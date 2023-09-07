Home Business Wire T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Media, Communications...
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Jon Freier, president of the consumer group of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

