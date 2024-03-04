T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Home Business Wire T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media,...
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Freier, president of the consumer group of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

