T-Mobile US, Inc. to Host Capital Markets Day on Sept. 18, 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that the company will host a Capital Markets Day event in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PDT / Noon EDT.


The event is expected to last approximately three and a half hours and will include presentations from T-Mobile’s senior leadership team as well as a live Q&A session. The event will be accessible via webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. A replay of the webcast along with presentation materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at the conclusion of the event.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

