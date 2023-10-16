T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Complete Testing of World’s First 5G Standalone Roaming Program with AIS and Sunrise

BELLEVUE, Wash. & BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):





What’s the news: T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier have completed successful testing of 5G Standalone (5G SA) roaming, leveraging Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) to complete the world’s first hosted SEPP 5G SA roaming T-Mobile US and Sunrise and a direct SEPP to SEPP interconnect with AIS Thailand.

Why it matters: 5G SA roaming grants customers on participating networks the ability to travel internationally and continue accessing the best 5G experience available with 5G SA.

Who it’s for: Domestic & International network providers who want to offer their customers enhanced roaming capabilities with 5G SA while traveling.

It’s a small world after all! T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier announced today the two companies are working to make it possible to access 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks worldwide with 5G SA roaming. After months of collaboration, T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier are the first in the world to successfully test roaming on a 5G SA network. The program used Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s Internet Protocol Exchange (IPX) and Hosted Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) solutions with participating carriers Sunrise and AIS Thailand, successfully completing 5G SA roaming between the U.S. and Switzerland and the U.S. and Thailand.

“5G SA roaming changes the very meaning of staying connected while abroad,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile US. “Our customers already enjoy incredible roaming benefits in more than 215 countries and destinations, and 5G SA roaming opens the door for even faster speeds and increased reliability, enables emerging technologies like network slicing and will ensure the experience our customers have at home on our network travels with them practically anywhere.”

5G SA roaming and the testing accomplished by T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Sunrise and AIS Thailand are leading the industry in terms of roaming capabilities and, while not commercially available yet, are the natural next steps in improving the mobile experience while traveling and conducting business operations abroad.

Here are just a few of the benefits 5G SA roaming will provide as the technology is adopted:

Enhanced Customer Experience: 5G SA roaming networks will offer faster speeds, lower latency, and higher capacity compared to Non-Standalone (NSA) networks. SA roaming translates to a superior customer experience for subscribers, no matter the application, while roaming.

Global Reach and Connectivity: With 5G SA roaming, operators can expand their reach and offer seamless high-speed connectivity to their subscribers in foreign countries. This is particularly important for travelers and businesses with international operations.

Enhanced Support for Emerging Technologies: 5G SA networks can enable new and emerging technologies to perform at their best, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT applications, network slicing, private networks and more.

IoT and Enterprise Services: SA roaming is crucial for supporting massive IoT deployments and critical IoT applications. Enterprises that rely on real-time data for their operations can benefit significantly from SA roaming capabilities.

“Our Hosted SEPP capability has proven very successful during our PoC phase last year and we are thrilled to now enter the technical readiness phase together with T-Mobile US, Sunrise, and AIS,” said Nicholas Nikrouyan, Vice President, Voice & Mobile Solutions at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. “Transparency was our main guiding principle for 5G SA roaming to ensure that all operators are open and fully aligned with the necessary 5G security requirements. We look forward to continuing support of T-Mobile US as it develops its 5G SA roaming interconnections, as well as welcoming additional operator partners abroad who prefer the convenience of setting up and maintaining their 5G SA roaming services.”

“Our cooperation with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and T-Mobile US is another important step on the road to providing superior digital experiences to our customers and partners,” said Saran Phaloprakarn, Head of Mobile and Consumer Products Department at AIS Thailand. “5G SA Roaming is a highly innovative service for ultra-fast data transmission, which efficiently supports a vast number of use cases. We’re especially proud of our ability to offer customers who are travelling abroad the added convenience of 5G SA Roaming.”

With another technological milestone reached, T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier are offering a trial program for interested parties to scout their 5G SA roaming needs and can inquire for more information here.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles. 285 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year — nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

About Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio for all the needs of a rapidly transforming telco industry. One that is continually updated to provide fast, innovative solutions for future technologies and challenges. As one of the world’s leading carriers, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier are able to satisfy the requirements of Deutsche Telekom Group’s international affiliates and more than 900 external customers worldwide. With more than 25 years of experience in the international wholesale communication market, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier offers next-generation platforms, extensive networks, a global backbone, 360 degrees of security, tailor-made solutions, worldwide connectivity, and much more. For more information, please visit https://globalcarrier.telekom.com/

Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Further information:

www.telekom.com/media

www.telekom.com/en/blog

About AIS Thailand

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) is the 5G Digital Service Provider with the most spectra to provide service, totaling 1460MHz (including spectra from partnership with NT, pending NBTC approval). The company has 45.3 million subscribers as of June 2023. AIS powers Thailand with 5G technology through 4 core businesses: mobile phones, high-speed home broadband through AIS Fibre, Enterprise Services and Digital Services in 5 aspects of video, Cloud, digital payments, the Internet of Things (IoT) and services provided jointly with partners, including new sectors. In realizing the vision of becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co, AIS will leverage its potential to support a robust digital infrastructure for the country, boost the industrial sector’s competitive potential and upgrade quality of life for all Thais. Find us at www.ais.th

