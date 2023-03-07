<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

T-Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

di Business Wire

The new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available to pre-order starting March 10

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.


For offer details, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

