T-Mobile to Offer All New iPhone 16 Lineup

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life; Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, new sleep apnea notifications, 2 faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, and the breakthrough health and fitness insights of watchOS 11; Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a stunning new black finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band, packed with additional insights including sleep apnea notifications; 2 a brand-new design for AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC; and a new array of colors for AirPods Max.





T-Mobile customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on Friday, September 20. The new Apple Watch will be available for T-Mobile customers to order this Friday, September 13, with availability for Apple Watch and AirPods beginning Friday, September 20.

New and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:

Get iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next Go5G Next includes the freedom to upgrade every year and customers always get the same great phone deals as new customers.

Get iPhone 16 on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus… And, Go5G customers can get the same deal when trading in and adding a line.

For a limited time, customers also get $200 back to spend at T-Mobile for every new line they switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus (up to 4 lines) from eligible carriers.

Families can get four iPhone 16 on Us and four new voice lines for just $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line, including a business watch line.

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Plus, for a limited time, get free next day shipping and free activation when preordering the latest iPhone via the T Life app or online at www.t-mobile.com.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, America’s biggest and best prepaid brand, anyone can get $300 off any iPhone 16 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when they switch and sign-up for Metro Flex Plus starting Sept. 20. At $529, it’s the lowest price for iPhone 16 in prepaid wireless with no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, meaning Nada Yada Yada with Metro by T-Mobile.

For more details at T-Mobile, head to www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. T-Mobile for Business customers, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. Metro customers can check www.metrobyt-mobile.com on Sept. 20 for more information.

For more details on iPhone 16 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit and service required. Offers may not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles for credits. Bill credits end if you pay off early. iPhone: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – iPhone 16 Pro 128GB). Qualifying trade-in (e.g., Save $1000: iPhone 11 Pro; Save $500: iPhone 6) may be required. Up to $1,000 via bill credits. Max 4 discounted devices/account. 4 for $25/line: During congestion, customers on this plan may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo, due to data prioritization. Video in SD. Unlimited on our network. Minimum 4 lines on plan; contact us if canceling lines. +$5/line w/out AutoPay; debit or bank acct req’d. $200 Port-in credit: Via virtual prepaid card only accepted at T-Mobile, no cash access, & expires in 6 months; allow 9 weeks. Qualifying new line and port-in required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. Apple Watch: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining balance on all devices at full price becomes due (e.g., $299.99 – Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm). Additional line (2+ total) required. If you have cancelled wearable lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $300 via bill credits on lower-priced device. Metro Offer: Deal isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro or T-Mobile in the past 180 days. To be eligible your trade-in needs to be worth at least $50, check trade-in value at https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/trade-in.

1 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month [include “next month” if issued in September; “this month” if issued in October] as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

2 As of September 9, 2024, the Sleep Apnea Notification Feature is currently under FDA review and expected to be cleared this month, with availability on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 this month. The feature is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea for people 18 years old or older without a diagnosis of sleep apnea.

