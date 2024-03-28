T-Mobile to Host Q1 2024 Earnings Call on April 25, 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing first quarter 2024 financial and operational results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT). The call will be accessible via dial-in with pre-registration as well as a webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at TMUS Investor Relations.





Earnings Call Information



Date/Time



Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Access via Webcast



The earnings call will be broadcast live and can be replayed via the Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com.

Pre-registration link for dial-in access



Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial in information.

