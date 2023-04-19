<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce the company’s latest Un-carrier move.

 

 

When:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9AM PT (12:00AM ET) – the perfect day to smoke the competition

 

 

Who:

T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert and President of Marketing, Innovation and Experiences Mike Katz

 

 

Where:

https://t-mobile.com/uncarrier

News materials and video will also be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https://www.t-mobile.com/news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com
https://investor.t-mobile.com

