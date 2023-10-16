T-Mobile Spooks the Competition with More Third-Party Network Wins

The Un-carrier’s wireless network dominates the competition in Ookla’s latest report, winning every single category for overall network and remains undefeated for 5G performance for the fifth quarter in a row

“Quarter after quarter T-Mobile’s network and its capabilities continue to lead the industry,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Others have been playing follow the leader and Ookla’s reports continue to confirm that T-Mobile is the leader.”

T-Mobile’s batch of Ookla treats include:

Overall Network Performance

Fastest Provider: T-Mobile has the fastest mobile network with median download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The anxiety level when getting ready to board a flight with nothing to watch? A big fat zero with T-Mobile’s superior speeds. You can download movies like Netflix’s Army of the Dead on the go in just 90 seconds! — or faster — compared to nearly four minutes for the other two.

T-Mobile has the fastest mobile network with median download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The anxiety level when getting ready to board a flight with nothing to watch? A big fat zero with T-Mobile’s superior speeds. You can download movies like Netflix’s Army of the Dead on the go in just 90 seconds! — or faster — compared to nearly four minutes for the other two. Lowest Multi-Server Latency: T-Mobile users experience less lag and faster response times with the lowest latency. Getting more tricks than treats? Low latency can help improve applications like video calling so you can phone-a-friend for help (and show proof).

T-Mobile users experience less lag and faster response times with the lowest latency. Getting more tricks than treats? Low latency can help improve applications like video calling so you can phone-a-friend for help (and show proof). Most Consistent: T-Mobile’s network has the most consistent service with the most consistent network speeds. (Did you know dependable is a synonym for consistent?)

T-Mobile’s network has the most consistent service with the most consistent network speeds. (Did you know dependable is a synonym for consistent?) Best Mobile Video Experience: Don’t need to download? Stream your jump scares on the go with the best mobile video experience.

5G Network Performance

Fastest 5G Performance: T-Mobile’s median download speeds are so fast they rival fixed broadband (aka: home internet).

T-Mobile’s median download speeds are so fast they rival fixed broadband (aka: home internet). Lowest 5G latency: For even crisper response times at 5G speeds.

For even crisper response times at 5G speeds. Undefeated 5G network consistency: This isn’t your mummy’s network. T-Mobile remains undefeated for 5G consistency.

This isn’t your mummy’s network. T-Mobile remains undefeated for 5G consistency. Best 5G video score: T-Mobile makes those jump scares feel more real with the best 5G mobile video experience.

As T-Mobile continues to spook the competition, the Un-carrier retains its title as the nation’s fastest network, leading in 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as in 77 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 285 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country. For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

