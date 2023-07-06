T-Mobile Powers New 5G-Fueled Fan Experiences at MLB All-Star Week

MLB Next app delivering AR experience for fans at T-Mobile Park with 3D data visuals and live broadcast audio

5G camera feeds during the T-Mobile 5G BP show providing first-ever drone views of T-Mobile Home Run Derby batting practice

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game featuring top Minor League prospects to test automated ball-strike system powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In its 10th year as the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is celebrating MLB All-Star Week at its namesake T-Mobile Park in Seattle with a fresh lineup of innovative fan experiences powered by its award-winning 5G network.

Here’s what fans can expect:

MLB Next. Fans heading to T-Mobile Park for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and All-Star Game presented by Mastercard can download the first-of-its-kind MLB Next app for 3D data features, stat overlays, live broadcast audio and more, bringing them even closer to the action.

“Our partnership with MLB is breaking new ground in how fans and players experience baseball, and it’s all made possible by our leading 5G network,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience, T-Mobile. “The ABS system and MLB Next app demonstrate the power and possibilities of 5G innovation and its ability to transform the game — and there’s no better ballpark for this to come to life than at T-Mobile Park in our hometown.”

MLB Next App

Fans heading to T-Mobile Park for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and All-Star Game presented by Mastercard can get the best of both worlds — booming energy from thousands of fans, paired with everything they love about tuning into a broadcast game. MLB Next uses augmented reality (AR) to deliver 3D visuals over the field like ball distance and launch angle, an interactive strike zone to view and replay pitches and bird’s-eye views of ALL the live action. And to further enhance the experience, T-Mobile is teaming up with Mixhalo to deliver high-quality, low-latency audio of the live ESPN and FOX broadcasts within the app, using 5G to eliminate the delay typically experienced while listening. T-Mobile customers can enjoy all the awesome AR features seamlessly on its 5G network at T-Mobile Park, while non-customers can get in on the fun by connecting to T-Mobile Park Wi-Fi. Everybody wins!

Fans can download the MLB Next app on Android and iOS then stay tuned for all the live action on July 10 at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and July 11 at the Midsummer Classic.

5G-Powered Automated Balls and Strikes

For the All-Star Futures Game, where the top Minor League prospects compete, a 5G private mobile network from T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) will help transmit ball and strike data to the ABS system on 5G-connected devices so pitch locations can be verified swiftly and securely. T-Mobile’s private 5G network solution helps enable communications in real-time, providing ultra-reliable and low-latency connections as challenged calls are analyzed by the ABS system and decisions are relayed to players and fans. The Futures Game streams live on Peacock on July 8 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.

T-Mobile 5G BP

The popular T-Mobile 5G BP show returns for its third T-Mobile Home Run Derby, this time going to new heights with a high-definition drone camera on the field — a first for MLB — transmitting live video over 5G for more expansive views of players warming up. 5G cameras on catchers’ masks will also capture all the live action from the players’ perspectives, giving fans a front-row seat to the power and precision of the league’s heavy hitters. Tune in on www.MLB.com, Facebook, Twitter and MLB.TV on July 10 at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET. Then, check out the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on ESPN at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge is back and anyone can try their luck at predicting the night’s biggest winners for the chance to win loads of prize money. Fans can predict the overall winner, the player who hits the longest home run and more for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize. Enter predictions at www.MLB.com/BracketChallenge or www.LASMAYORES.com/BracketChallenge through July 10 at 8 pm ET.

More For Fans All Around Seattle

Locals or anyone traveling to the Emerald City can score big with action-packed festivities all week long:

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK. Fans can channel their inner slugger in T-Mobile’s Bat Flip Cage, where 360-degree cameras will capture a GIF of their sweet bat flip so they can post it on social. Snag free prizes at the T-Mobile Truck and power up devices at complimentary charging stations. Fans of all ages can head to PLAY BALL PARK for daily giveaways, autographs, baseball training drills and more.

Fans can channel their inner slugger in T-Mobile’s Bat Flip Cage, where 360-degree cameras will capture a GIF of their sweet bat flip so they can post it on social. Snag free prizes at the T-Mobile Truck and power up devices at complimentary charging stations. Fans of all ages can head to PLAY BALL PARK for daily giveaways, autographs, baseball training drills and more. All-Star Bat Shop. Customize a free 18-inch baseball bat at T-Mobile’s store at 1527 6 th Ave. on July 10-11 from 11 am – 6 pm PT while supplies last. And, stay tuned for surprise appearances from MLB All-Stars!

Customize a free 18-inch baseball bat at T-Mobile’s store at 1527 6 Ave. on July 10-11 from 11 am – 6 pm PT while supplies last. And, stay tuned for surprise appearances from MLB All-Stars! T-Mobile Tuesdays. Claim a free New Era All-Star Week baseball cap in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting July 11 and redeem at participating T-Mobile stores in the area, while supplies last. Plus, eligible customers nationwide can score a free MLB.TV subscription in the app through July 17.

Claim a free New Era All-Star Week baseball cap in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting July 11 and redeem at participating T-Mobile stores in the area, while supplies last. Plus, eligible customers nationwide can score a free MLB.TV subscription in the app through July 17. T-Mobile ‘Pen. T-Mobile customers get first access to the T-Mobile ‘Pen in the outfield at T-Mobile Park, offering the best views of all the action, along with daily giveaways.

And, to ensure fans have enhanced wireless speeds during All-Star Week and beyond, T-Mobile made permanent 5G upgrades, giving Un-carrier customers access to T-Mobile’s fastest Ultra Capacity 5G signal throughout the ballpark. Fans across the Greater Seattle area can also expect faster speeds than before while sightseeing, thanks to additional permanent 5G upgrades throughout the city.

Check out a behind-the-scenes drone tour of T-Mobile Park, produced over T-Mobile 5G: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVJRr6crwjE.

To learn more about T-Mobile at MLB All-Star Week, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

