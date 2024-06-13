T-Mobile Pays it Forward with $50,000 to Colorado Nonprofits

The Un-carrier unveils its next Difference Maker Award, giving Team Magenta employees a chance to empower local communities

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced donations totaling $50,000 to five nonprofit organizations in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo. that are making a difference in their communities. Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Heartspace Kids, Hero’s Puppy for Life and MaxFund Animal Adoption Center will each receive $10,000 to support their vital programs and initiatives.









T-Mobile employees in the Mountain Plains area of Colorado chose the organizations as recipients of the Difference Maker award — a quarterly recognition program the Un-carrier started last year to recognize top-ranked employees in business performance areas across the company. As part of the initiative, employees presented checks to the charities and participated in a day of service.

“The Difference Maker Award goes beyond recognition — it’s about celebrating our employees and giving them the power to make a real difference,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “As we cheer on our Mountain Plains teammates for their incredible efforts, we’ve also reached a significant contribution of $250,000 in charitable donations since launching the program, enhancing our commitment to creating positive change in communities nationwide.”

Here’s a closer look at how each organization is making a difference.

Care and Share Foodbank for Southern Colorado – Provides food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities.

– Provides food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities. Children’s Hospital Colorado – As the nation’s largest and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems, the organization is on a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy, providing innovative and ground-breaking treatments to its patients.

– As the nation’s largest and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems, the organization is on a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy, providing innovative and ground-breaking treatments to its patients. Heartspace Kids – Provides access to essential mental health care and critical educational resources to empower children in need and their families to live happy, healthy and productive lives.

– Provides access to essential mental health care and critical educational resources to empower children in need and their families to live happy, healthy and productive lives. Hero’s Puppy for Life Organization – Purchases and places a puppy with a U.S. military veteran or emergency first responder living with PTSD. Nine months of training together creates an unbreakable bond based on unconditional love and trust, forming a relationship of mutual concern for the safety, health and well-being of each other, and an ADA-Compliant Service Dog.

– Purchases and places a puppy with a U.S. military veteran or emergency first responder living with PTSD. Nine months of training together creates an unbreakable bond based on unconditional love and trust, forming a relationship of mutual concern for the safety, health and well-being of each other, and an ADA-Compliant Service Dog. MaxFund – Since 1988, the largest no-kill shelter in Colorado has provided shelter and medical care to thousands of animals each year, working to find them forever homes, and offering a low-cost medical clinic for the community.

Learn more about previous Difference Maker Award recipients and their selected nonprofits here and here.

T-Mobile’s Ongoing Commitment to Colorado

These donations underscore T-Mobile’s ongoing commitment to making a difference in communities across Colorado. Other investments include the Un-carrier’s Hometown Grants program, which provides funding to small towns each year for city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, two Colorado towns – Montrose and Strasburg – have received a total of $100,000. In addition, T-Mobile has awarded funds to small businesses through Hometown Grants. Since inception, more than $1 million has been allocated to fuel small business projects like revitalizing farmers’ markets, supporting business incubators and making improvements to city main streets.

In addition, Project 10Million is T-Mobile’s $10.7 billion initiative aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households across the U.S. Through T-Mobile’s education programs, the company has connected over 50,000 students in Colorado and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans, as well as access to affordable laptops and tablets. As of the end of 2023, T-Mobile has provided over $6.4 billion in products and services and connected nearly six million students across the U.S. through Project 10Million and other education initiatives.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Contacts

Media Contact



T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact



T-Mobile US, Inc.



Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com