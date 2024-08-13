T-Mobile Offers New Google Pixels with Exclusive Deals, Free Devices and Faster Speeds

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):





What’s The News: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that Google’s newest Pixel lineup — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm) — are all coming to the Un-carrier. New and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can get major deals, the fastest 5G network in the game, plans packed with VIP vibes (cough, cough Magenta Status) and extras including access to the best streaming bundle in wireless and so much more — which makes picking up the Pixel 9 series at the Un-carrier a no-brainer. Check out some of the deals T-Mobile is offering below:

New and existing customers can get $100 off the Pixel 9 Pro (exclusively at the Un-carrier!) and $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL — straight up. No need to add a line or trade in a device.

Get up to $1,000 off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold when trading in or adding a line on Go5G Plus/Next or Go5G Business Plus/Next, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. That’s a free Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL!

Pre-order the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL and double the storage at no extra cost (aka the Pixel 9 256GB for the price of 128GB).

Pre-order starts today for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL — both devices will launch in stores and online Thursday, August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in T-Mobile stores and online starting Wednesday, September 4 and Pixel Watch 3 will follow on Tuesday, September 10.

Who It’s For: Anyone looking to get the absolute MOST out of Google’s latest Pixel devices.

Why It Matters: With the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network and plans packed with benefits, Un-carrier customers can get the most out of the new Pixel lineup thanks to premium specs and features:

Faster Speeds for Upload Envy: T-Mobile is the only major wireless provider to enable four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation on its standalone 5G network. This means faster upload speeds than the previous Google Pixel lineup.

Travel with Ease. Got Paris on the mind but, “tu ne parles pas Francais?” With Live Translate on the new Pixel devices coupled with T-Mobile’s industry leading travel benefits including plans with perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and free high-speed data abroad, staying connected while getting away is hassle and stress free … “Hey Google, book flights to…”.

Stream Smarter, Watch Better. The Pixel 9 series has a new Google chipset for higher quality video than the Pixel 8 and upgraded battery to support all day performance — the perfect combo for T-Mobile customers enjoying Apple TV + on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV included with their Go5G Next plans.

VIP Phone. VIP Vibes. With Pixel features like Magic Eraser and Best Take users can reduce noise and photobombers in their shots to better show off their VIP Magenta Status vibes while lounging at Club Magenta … with tickets they scored to the hottest shows at a discount thanks to T-Mobile Reserve Tickets.

AI Tools for Better Business: The Pixel Recorder app with Google AI transcribes meetings and generates recaps with action items. Combined with T-Mobile’s business benefits including unlimited mobile hotspot data and Microsoft 365 on Us, it’s a productivity powerhouse!

What Else: Here are all the sweet deals T-Mobile customers can score on Google’s newest Pixel lineup including:

The Google Pixel 9 comes in Obsidian and Wintergreen for $33.34/month ($0 down; full retail price: $799.99), Pixel 9 Pro comes in Porcelain, Obsidian and Hazel for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99 ONLY at T-Mobile), Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in Porcelain, Obsidian and Hazel for $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99) and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in Obsidian for $75/month ($0 down, full retail price: $1799.99) — all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

Also available is the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm or 45mm) with the 41mm available in Obsidian and Porcelain for $19.17/month ($0 down, full retail price: $459.99) and the 45mm available in Obsidian and Hazel for $20.84/month ($0 down, full retail price: $499.99) — all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on all Google Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more Information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $35 device connection charge due at sale. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Pixel phone offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – Google Pixel 9 Pro / $799.99 – Google Pixel 9). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Qualifying credit, service, &, for trade-in offers, trade-in (e.g., Save $1,000: Samsung S9 / Save $500: Samsung S6) required. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Pixel Watch offers: If you cancel entire wireless account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $499.99 – Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Qualifying credit & service required. Up to $200.99 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles.

