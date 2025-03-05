T-Mobile Enhances Marketing Capabilities and Expands Advertising Solutions with Close of Vistar Media and Announcement of Blis Acquisitions

Adding Vistar and Blis to T-Mobile’s Advertising Solutions business strengthens the Un-carrier’s digital advertising portfolio and unlocks better experiences for consumers while creating more comprehensive and impactful services for marketers

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Vistar Media, the leading provider of technology solutions for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, and the acquisition of Blis, an innovative provider of powerful and privacy-centric advertising solutions. These strategic acquisitions reinforce the company’s commitment to transforming advertising through its T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads) business by creating comprehensive solutions that unlock better, more relevant ad experiences for consumers, greater value for marketers, and meaningful growth for the business.

“Acquiring Vistar Media and Blis marks a significant step forward in T-Mobile’s strategy to create truly transformative advertising solutions that are built by marketers for marketers,” said JP Colaco, SVP and Chief T-Ads Officer, T-Mobile. “Advertising is at its best when it cultivates deeper, authentic connections between brands and consumers. With the addition of Vistar and Blis, T-Mobile has an incredible opportunity to deliver this experience along the customer journey with privacy-centric solutions that drive targeted, measurable outcomes.”

Vistar's advanced programmatic out-of-home platform will help T-Ads change the game in DOOH advertising. With T-Mobile’s unique customer insights and data, Vistar’s end-to-end tech platform and scale will seamlessly connect digital messaging to real-world environments, amplifying reach and engagement and improving the measurability of campaigns. Blis will bolster the Un-carrier’s ability to deliver more addressable omnichannel advertising with future-proof, cookie-less technology and targeting capabilities, enhancing T-Mobile’s own marketing efforts and offering a comprehensive, privacy-centric solution for other brands. By directly connecting advertisers to ad inventory across any screen, the Blis platform complements T-Mobile’s end-to-end capabilities, making the company’s campaigns more efficient and empowering advertisers to reach more consumers in a fragmented advertising landscape, especially as traditional signals like cookies continue to diminish.

“Joining T-Mobile marks an exciting new chapter for Blis and a significant step forward in our mission to reshape advertising with privacy-first, future-proof technology,” said Greg Isbister, CEO, Blis. “With Blis’ advanced omnichannel targeting capabilities alongside T-Mobile’s scale and rich dataset, we’re even better positioned to directly connect advertisers to premium inventory across all screens. As traditional signals reduce, we’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation, ensuring advertisers can continue to reach and engage audiences effectively.”

“As one of the largest advertisers in the U.S., T-Mobile manages complex campaigns across multiple business units and products,” said Vinayak Hegde, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. “That means we need ad solutions that are both consumer-friendly and capable of delivering results at scale. Our early pilots with Blis showed us the power of its addressability, especially on mobile devices where standard identifiers fall short. It’s a key addition to our broader suite of ad tech partners and we’re excited about its potential—not just for T-Mobile’s own campaigns, but for other marketers as well.”

As part of its strategic framework for growing new businesses, the Un-carrier leverages its unique assets – embedded customer relationships, broad distribution, strong brand affinity and the most advanced 5G network – to unlock opportunities that meet clear customer needs in new areas. In the advertising space, the company has successfully evolved internal innovations into distinctive solutions that generate over $1 billion in annual revenue. These acquisitions further expand and accelerate the growth of this business and are expected to contribute approximately $250 million in revenue, $75 million in EBITDA, and $50 million in free cash flow this year, representing additional upside to the company’s financial guidance.

T-Mobile paid approximately $175 million in cash to acquire Blis, before customary adjustments. The transaction successfully closed on March 3, 2025. T-Mobile’s acquisition of Vistar Media was completed on February 3, 2025.

Advisors

Allen & Company LLC is serving as T-Mobile’s financial advisor with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP serving as T-Mobile’s legal counsel on the two transactions. Canaccord Genuity is serving as financial advisor to Vistar Media with Lowenstein Sandler LLP as Vistar Media’s legal counsel. Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor to Blis with DLA Piper serving as Blis’ legal counsel.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Blis

Blis is a radically different advertising platform that structures data based on geography rather than identity, linking real-world actions to digital behaviors. Our advanced omnichannel targeting capabilities enable advertisers to connect with audiences often missed by ID-based solutions, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency. Blis remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering future-proof technology that drives measurable performance and helps advertisers reach and engage audiences across all screens. Founded in the UK in 2004, Blis employs over 300 global employees across 14 offices in 11 countries.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, traditional OOH planning tool, ad server and OOH player– Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

