T-Mobile Customers Now Have “Magenta Status” — VIP Vibes with One-of-a-Kind Benefits Across Premium Brands and Services

Un-carrier customers now have the ultimate status level — Magenta — providing privileges on everyday services that can’t be found anywhere else

Magenta Status gives T-Mobile customers new discounts and experiences from the biggest brands like Hilton, Hertz and Dollar … on top of the perks they can already enjoy with Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Shell gas and more

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Being a part of T-Mobile just keeps getting better. Today, in a streamed event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) President Mike Katz unveiled Magenta Status, giving customers the VIP treatment they deserve from day one. With its latest move, the Un-carrier is reinforcing its longstanding belief that customers deserve to be thanked without paying more for it — and is taking customers’ everyday experiences to the next level for nothing more than being a customer. While other “loyalty programs” treat customers like numbers, at T-Mobile, they’re family. Magenta Status includes new one-of-a-kind deals and experiences on nationally loved brands across services used every day like hotels, rental cars, concerts, movie tickets and more, in addition to discounts and freebies every week from T-Mobile Tuesdays … on top of the industry-leading benefits that customers already have access to including free streaming services, free in-flight Wi-Fi and more. Whew! Magenta Status gives T-Mobile customers VIP vibes with an exclusive suite of benefits with the brands they love — JUST for being customers.









Here’s the rundown of what’s new with Magenta Status:

Premium Hotel Deals & Experiences: T-Mobile customers now get access to a special discounted rate with Hilton. With Magenta Status, customers can get 15% off across Hilton’s 22 leading hotel brands worldwide, from Hampton to Curio Collection by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria and more. To top it off, when they sign up, T-Mobile customers get automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver … through March 31, 2025 … across more than 7,500 properties. Silver benefits include things like free Wi-Fi, a fifth night free on reward stays, all-inclusive spa discount and more.

T-Mobile customers now get access to a special discounted rate with Hilton. With Magenta Status, customers can get 15% off across Hilton’s 22 leading hotel brands worldwide, from Hampton to Curio Collection by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria and more. To top it off, when they sign up, T-Mobile customers get automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver … through March 31, 2025 … across more than 7,500 properties. Silver benefits include things like free Wi-Fi, a fifth night free on reward stays, all-inclusive spa discount and more. Refuel or Recharge on Us: Returning a rental car to the airport is now a breeze — just drop it off and go — and skip the hassle and last-minute stops! T-Mobile customers don’t have to worry about filling up the gas tank at Dollar or recharging their Electric Vehicle (EV) at Hertz before returning it. Simply drive past the gas or charging station, show up at the airport and drop off the keys. This is a deal so good it can’t be found anywhere else. And it’s available at nearly ALL airports across America.

Returning a rental car to the airport is now a breeze — just drop it off and go — and skip the hassle and last-minute stops! T-Mobile customers don’t have to worry about filling up the gas tank at Dollar or recharging their Electric Vehicle (EV) at Hertz before returning it. Simply drive past the gas or charging station, show up at the airport and drop off the keys. This is a deal so good it can’t be found anywhere else. And it’s available at nearly ALL airports across America. $5 Movie Tickets: T-Mobile customers now get a $5 movie ticket for everyone on their account to one of the best new major motion pictures … EVERY. SINGLE. MONTH. Guaranteed … all year long. That’s just $20 for a family of four, saving customers more than 50% on the average movie ticket. This month, customers can use their ticket(s) on the highly anticipated release of “Bob Marley: One Love,” coming February 14.

T-Mobile customers now get a $5 movie ticket for everyone on their account to one of the best new major motion pictures … EVERY. SINGLE. MONTH. Guaranteed … all year long. That’s just $20 for a family of four, saving customers more than 50% on the average movie ticket. This month, customers can use their ticket(s) on the highly anticipated release of “Bob Marley: One Love,” coming February 14. More Entertainment: The Un-carrier is turning the dial to 11 on live entertainment, and customers now get 25% off tickets to some of the hottest shows at Live Nation amphitheaters and select clubs and venues, all year-round. That means incredible deals on more than 8,000 shows spanning over 120 venues nationwide. Plus, T-Mobile Concert Perks is expanding to give customers additional access to specially-priced tickets to thousands of shows nationwide. In total, that’s over a million discounted tickets customers can score each year from T-Mobile.

The Un-carrier is turning the dial to 11 on live entertainment, and customers now get 25% off tickets to some of the hottest shows at Live Nation amphitheaters and select clubs and venues, all year-round. That means incredible deals on more than 8,000 shows spanning over 120 venues nationwide. Plus, T-Mobile Concert Perks is expanding to give customers additional access to specially-priced tickets to thousands of shows nationwide. In total, that’s over a million discounted tickets customers can score each year from T-Mobile. More Thanks with T-Mobile Tuesdays: T-Mobile customers will keep getting the same great exclusive discounts and freebies they know and love from T-Mobile Tuesdays, like savings on gas every week through the Fuel Rewards Program® at Shell, and there’s more … with a customer-favorite, Little Caesars freebie now available every freakin’ Tuesday. Which is a free Crazy Combo (that’s eight buttery garlic flavored bread sticks, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with Crazy Sauce®) with a pizza purchase, to start, with more on the way.

T-Mobile customers will keep getting the same great exclusive discounts and freebies they know and love from T-Mobile Tuesdays, like savings on gas every week through the Fuel Rewards Program® at Shell, and there’s more … with a customer-favorite, Little Caesars freebie now available every freakin’ Tuesday. Which is a free Crazy Combo (that’s eight buttery garlic flavored bread sticks, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with Crazy Sauce®) with a pizza purchase, to start, with more on the way. New Benefits, New App : Introducing T Life, a brand-new app to make it easy for T-Mobile customers to keep track of their perks, VIP benefits, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Available on Android and iOS and rolling out to all customers as an automatic update to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Introducing T Life, a brand-new app to make it easy for T-Mobile customers to keep track of their perks, VIP benefits, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Available on Android and iOS and rolling out to all customers as an automatic update to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Leading Value in Wireless: Magenta Status encompasses all the VIP treatment above, on top of all the other unbeatable perks many T-Mobile customers can get … like access to amazing streaming benefits with services like Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free MLB.TV, free in-flight Wi-Fi to stay connected at 30,000 feet and more. And, this is on top of ALL the freebies from T-Mobile Tuesdays and wireless service with America’s leading 5G network.

No other wireless customers in America get this kind of treatment. And it will get even better over time, as more benefits, more value, more deals and more partners come to Magenta Status.

“At T-Mobile, our customers are at the center of everything we do — they’ll never be treated like a number. When you’re part of the magenta family, we want to ensure you feel like the VIP you are. Now, T-Mobile customers can flash their Magenta Status to unlock unparalleled experiences that can’t be found anywhere else with the brands they love and use every day … which can add up to $1500 a year in extra value,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “With Magenta Status, we’re going beyond all the things our customers already enjoy — unbeatable travel benefits, weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays thankings, the best streaming services for free and more — and cranking up our appreciation even further to give our customers the VIP vibes they deserve from day one. And guess what, WE. WON’T. STOP.”

Magenta Status: VIP Vibes. One-of-a-kind-benefits. Brands you Love … Just Because

Loyalty programs have always been about making customers spend more to get more, forcing people to constantly chase an elusive metal-named or gem-named status that’s always just out of reach. And this isn’t a wireless problem, it’s a widespread issue across many industries. A third of consumers are frustrated by the lack of value that loyalty programs offer and the number of consumers who now pay for a loyalty program has tripled in the last two years. Consumers are tired of rising prices and getting less for their money.

Customer love has always been at the forefront of everything T-Mobile does. In 2016, T-Mobile turned loyalty programs on their head with T-Mobile Tuesdays — an ongoing thank you program giving customers free stuff JUST for being customers. That spawned the Carriers’ knock-off versions: Verizon Up and AT&T Thanks. And every wireless customer was better off … until now. In the past year, loyalty programs have gotten even worse with benefits getting stripped or programs being shuttered all together (cough, cough AT&T Thanks). And people are sick of it.

While everyone else is backtracking, the Un-carrier is hitting the ludicrous mode button on customer appreciation. Since launching T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers have snagged over ONE BILLION (yes, that’s billions with a b) freebies and discounts, making it one of the most loved programs in the U.S. today.

Where T-Mobile Tuesdays was built for thanking customers, Magenta Status was created to give them the next-level treatment they deserve … like the VIPs they are. From day one. It’s not something you earn … there are no hoops to jump through, no requirements, no spending more to get more.

Magenta Status means T-Mobile postpaid, including small businesses and most T-Mobile prepaid customers:

Don’t pay full price on gas, hotels, movies, concerts and more

Get expedited entry at dozens of concert venues and sporting events

Score exclusive access to the best seats in the house with T-Mobile Reserved Tickets

Enjoy entry to Club Magenta VIP lounges at the best sports and entertainment events like Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival and more … with the best views, private bars, giveaways and more

Snag free in-flight Wi-Fi to stay connected at 30,000 feet.

Score free stuff every T-Mobile Tuesday and so much more … all year long

And this is all on top of T-Mobile customers already getting industry-leading value … on top of their wireless on the nation’s leading 5G network.

When doing the math, all the Magenta Status perks can add up to more than $1500 each year in added value… basically putting money back in customers’ pockets. Because it’s the right thing to do.

T Life: One App to Rule Them All

The Un-carrier is all about solving pain points, even ones like too many perks to keep track of. To ensure customers can easily manage all the Magenta Status perks, including T-Mobile Tuesdays, all the benefits included with their wireless plan like free streaming services and more, the Un-carrier is introducing T Life — a brand-new app now available on Android and iOS. To start, the T Life app gives customers access to all their benefits. T-Mobile Home Internet customers can now manage their home network through T Life and SyncUP KIDS Watch customers can keep track of device location(s). T Life provides a more streamlined experience and will eventually be the one, unifying app for all things T-Mobile with plans to add additional benefits, products, and account management features over time.

The new one-of-a-kind hotel, rental car, movie ticket and concert discounts and experiences launching with Magenta Status roll out starting Tuesday, February 13. To learn more about Magenta Status, check out www.t-mobile.com/status.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, and access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited-time offers. Qualifying plans required for full suite of benefits; see here for details: www.t-mobile.com/status. See T-Mobile Tuesdays for current offers and details. $1500 Added Value: Qualifying service req’d. Value based on retail value of available benefits accessible through free items, partner discounts, and in-person experiences. Some benefits may require activation and/or additional taxes and fees. Hilton: Subject to availability at participating hotels. Hilton Honors membership required. Full terms & conditions apply.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts



T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact



T-Mobile US, Inc.



investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com