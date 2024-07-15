Syxsense Named to MES Midmarket 100 for Second Consecutive Year

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in automated endpoint and vulnerability management, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Syxsense on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list for the second consecutive year.





The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

“Mid-sized businesses make up a third of the revenue generated in the US. Ensuring they have a strong cybersecurity posture is imperative,” said Ashley Leonard, CEO and Founder, Syxsense. “We’re proud to be part of the ecosystem that drives growth and innovation in our country, and this recognition further supports our mission of managing and securing IT.”

As midmarket organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, leveraging innovative solutions can improve security. The Syxsense platform is built around a unique automation and orchestration engine that enables companies to monitor and maintain their IT infrastructure without needing additional staff or resources.

Syxsense’s midmarket customers receive incredible value with enterprise-grade vulnerability management with in-depth onboarding and training and access to over a dozen built-in reporting capabilities to support regulatory and risk management goals all in a convenient, cloud-native platform.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry’s key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. “Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading software vendor providing cloud-based, automated endpoint and vulnerability management solutions that streamline IT and security operations. With its advanced platform, businesses gain complete visibility and control over their infrastructure, reducing IT risks and optimizing operational efficiency. Syxsense uses real-time alerts, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, pre-built remediations, and an intuitive automation and orchestration engine to enable organizations to focus on their core business goals. Rely on Syxsense to safeguard your IT infrastructure, so you can concentrate on what you do best – driving your business forward and ensuring smooth operations. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Syxsense:

Katie Brookes – Merritt Group



brookes@merrittgroup.com

The Channel Company:

Samara Lynn



slynn@thechannelcompany.com