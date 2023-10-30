Systems Technology Inc. and AI Redefined Join Forces to Develop World’s First eVTOL Pilot Training Simulator

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Systems Technology, Inc., (STI), a leader in aerospace controls and simulated training assessment for more than 65 years, known for guidance & controls expertise to NASA, FAA, the US Department of Defense and other significant aerospace industry players, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AI Redefined (AIR), a pioneer in applied artificial intelligence products using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), to develop the world’s first Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) pilot training simulation tool.









The partnership between STI and AIR aims to revolutionize the training landscape for eVTOL pilots by harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence (adaptive learning) and state-of-the-art simulation technology. As electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft become increasingly prevalent in the aviation industry, the need for effective, efficient, and dynamic training solutions has never been more critical.

This groundbreaking simulation tool will provide eVTOL pilots with a highly immersive and realistic training experience, allowing them to hone their skills in a safe and controlled environment. The tool will incorporate multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) algorithms with continuous human feedback to simulate a wide range of flight scenarios, including emergency situations, adverse weather conditions, and complex airspace interactions.

Key features of the eVTOL pilot training simulation tool will include:

Realistic eVTOL aircraft models

Dynamic weather and environmental simulations

Interactive and dynamic training scenarios

Performance analysis, real time curriculum iterations and feedback

Integration with eVTOL control systems

“We are excited to partner with AI Redefined to develop this innovative eVTOL pilot training simulation tool,” said Sanjeev Weerasuriya, CEO of STI. “As the aviation industry evolves with the introduction of eVTOL aircraft, we are committed to ensuring that pilots receive the highest quality training. This tool will empower eVTOL pilots to navigate the complex skies with confidence and safety.”

Craig Vachon, CEO of AI Redefined, added, “Our expertise in MARL with continuous human feedback, combined with STI’s expertise in aviation technology, positions us perfectly to create a training tool that will scale as a new standard for eVTOL pilot training. This is a fast-growing industry that cannot train new pilots using traditional methods–one-to-one teacher to student. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of this complex and transformative industry.”

The collaboration between STI and AIR represents a significant step forward in the field of eVTOL pilot training. The companies plan to unveil the eVTOL pilot training simulation tool at an industry event in the coming months.

About Systems Technology Inc.: Systems Technology Inc. (STI) is a technology company at the forefront of innovation, specializing in aviation and simulation solutions. With a mission to advance safety and efficiency in aviation, STI develops cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry.

About AI Redefined: AI Redefined is a leading applied artificial intelligence research firm dedicated to enabling human-AI alignment. The company focuses on developing RLHF solutions for various industries, including aviation, renewable energy, healthcare, and autonomous (human-machine teaming) systems, with a commitment to driving progress through innovation.

