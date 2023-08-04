System1 to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.





Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.system1.com.

About System1, Inc.



System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Brett Milotte



ICR, Inc.



Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com