Home Business Wire System1 to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.system1.com/overview.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Brett Milotte

ICR, Inc.

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

