System1 Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Decreased 33% Year-Over-Year to $147 Million

Gross Profit Decreased 26% Year-Over-Year to $41 Million

Adjusted Gross Profit Decreased 21% Year-Over-Year to $53 Million

GAAP Net Loss of $44 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 Million

Company Provides Second Half 2023 Guidance of: $289 Million to $297 Million of Revenue and $35 Million to $40 Million of Adjusted EBITDA

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) ("System1" or the "Company"), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.





“ While we continue to see ongoing challenges in the markets in which we operate, System1’s overall gross profit grew sequentially and our team has continued to navigate this difficult environment,” said Michael Blend, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer. “ Our network advertising business is seeing significant traction, and we added almost 200,000 subscribers quarter-over-quarter, to end the quarter with almost 2.8 million subscribers.”

Tridivesh Kidambi, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “ We are highly focused on positioning the company to take advantage of the eventual upturn in the advertising market. Our RAMP platform continues to maintain a profitable spread for our advertising business, and we accelerated subscriber growth in our subscription business. While our quarter was negatively impacted by the termination of a significant Network Advertising partner, we expect to narrow our declines in the second half of the year, and ultimately exit 2023 with accelerated momentum leading into 2024 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Gross Profit decreased 26% year-over-year to $41 million, compared to $55 million in the prior year.

Adjusted Gross Profit decreased 21% year-over-year, and increased 12% quarter-over-quarter to $53 million compared to $48 million in the prior quarter.

Net Loss of $44 million, compared to net loss of $34 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 57% year-over-year to $15 million compared to $34 million in the prior year.

Financial results for the quarter were negatively impacted by the termination in late July of a Network Advertising partner, resulting in a $3.3 million charge.

Second Half 2023 Guidance

The Company expects for the second half of 2023:

Revenue between $289 million and $297 million.

Gross Profit between $75 million and $80 million.

Adjusted Gross Profit between $100 million and $105 million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $35 million and $40 million.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception for forward-looking information provided under Regulation S-K, the Company is not reasonably able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort due to uncertainties regarding purchase accounting, stock-based compensation, taxes and other potential adjustments. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. For the second half of 2023, the Company expects interest expense in the range of $21 million to $23 million, depreciation and amortization expense in the range of $57 million to $60 million, and select non-recurring items including Protected.net acquisition bonus accrual expense in the range of $10 million to $12 million, and acquisition and restructuring costs to be in the range of $4.0 million to $7.0 million.

The Company’s achievement of the anticipated results is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook does not take into account the impact of any unanticipated developments in the business or changes in the operating environment, nor does it take into account the impact of the Company’s acquisitions, dispositions or financings during 2023.

Business Highlights

The Company’s RAMP platform acquired over 800 million sessions to its Owned & Operated properties, and maintained a spread of $0.03 per session for the fourth quarter in a row.

Announced the launch of its RAMP Partner Console, a new portal designed to provide Network Advertising partners with a powerful set of self-serve tools and reporting capabilities.

Private search engine Startpage, introduced a new mobile offering with enhanced product features, including product listing ads and shopping, and the incorporation of Microsoft Bing search.

In June, the Company was selected as the Global Supply Partner of the year out of the Microsoft Advertising regional winners that were announced in March.

Finished the quarter with almost 2.8 million subscribers, up over 20% year-over-year, reflecting an increase of almost 200,000 subscribers over the end of our prior quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and represent key metrics used by System1’s management and board of directors to measure the operational strength and performance of its business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing its business. Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expenses, deferred compensation, management fees, minority interest expense, restructuring charges, impairment and certain discrete items impacting a particular segment’s results in a particular period.

System1 believes Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and useful metrics for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management. There are limitations on the use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in System1’s industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than System1 does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered a substitute for revenue. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to System1 on a consolidated basis that System1 reports in accordance with GAAP. Although System1 uses Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures to assess the performance of its business, such use is limited because it does not include certain costs necessary to operate System1’s business. System1’s presentation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as indications that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands) Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 147,238 $ 219,797 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 93,882 152,558 Salaries and benefits 43,991 49,511 Selling, general, and administrative 17,735 16,747 Depreciation and amortization 28,052 32,094 Total operating expenses 183,660 250,910 Operating loss (36,422 ) (31,113 ) Other expense Interest expense, net 12,342 7,324 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,018 (4,139 ) Total other expense 14,360 3,185 Loss before income tax (50,782 ) (34,298 ) Income tax benefit (6,605 ) (454 ) Net loss $ (44,177 ) $ (33,844 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (8,947 ) (8,107 ) Net loss attributable to System1, Inc $ (35,230 ) $ (25,737 )

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for par values) Successor June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,603 $ 24,606 Restricted cash, current 11,762 9,074 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 62,789 80,927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,976 11,901 Total current assets 95,130 126,508 Restricted cash, non-current 5,825 5,395 Property and equipment, net 5,047 4,022 Internal-use software development costs, net 10,162 6,948 Intangible assets, net 437,323 492,686 Goodwill 515,591 515,591 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,637 6,484 Other non-current assets 3,498 2,822 Total assets $ 1,078,213 $ 1,160,456 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,942 $ 12,068 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,466 95,447 Protected incentive plan liability, current 12,272 15,436 Deferred revenue 80,461 70,164 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,243 2,149 Debt, net 15,138 15,021 Related-party loan fee payable 2,400 — Total current liabilities 209,922 210,285 Long-term debt, net 391,888 399,504 Related-party loan 5,000 — Warrant liability 8,406 7,798 Protected incentive plan liability, non-current 24,298 15,824 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,778 5,875 Deferred tax liability 29,851 43,355 Other liabilities 7,125 5,027 Total liabilities $ 681,268 $ 687,668 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized, 93,602 and 91,674 Class A shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 9 $ 9 Class C common stock – $0.0001 par value; 25,000 shares authorized, 21,513 and 21,747 Class C shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 842,350 829,687 Accumulated deficit (514,809 ) (445,301 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (270 ) (417 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to System1, Inc 327,282 383,980 Non-controlling interest 69,663 88,808 Total shareholders’ equity 396,945 472,788 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,078,213 $ 1,160,456

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented ($ in millions).

Successor Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net loss $ (44.2 ) $ (33.8 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (6.6 ) (0.5 ) Interest expense 12.3 7.3 Depreciation and amortization 28.1 32.1 Other expense 0.6 2.2 Stock-based compensation & distributions to members 5.0 7.4 Protected.net acquisition bonus accrual 12.8 18.2 Non-cash revaluation of warrant liability 2.0 (4.1 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 4.7 5.5 Acquisition earnout — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.7 $ 34.4

The following table reconciles Revenue to Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods presented ($ in millions).

Successor Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 147.2 $ 219.8 Less: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) (93.9 ) (152.6 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue (12.4 ) (12.3 ) Gross Profit 40.9 54.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue 12.4 12.3 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 53.3 $ 67.2

