Sysdig Named the No. 1 Cloud Security Platform of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sysdig, the leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, today announced that Sysdig has been named the top Cloud Security Platform by the 2023 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the best and most innovative products, from containers and DevOps to cloud computing and software development.


Sysdig was named the number one cloud platform by a panel of InfoWorld editors and external reviewers, outperforming other finalists, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike. As the cloud security market has evolved, security teams have found that legacy security solutions cannot keep up. In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks move at warp speed, and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down.

With customers in more than 40 countries, Sysdig strengthens cyber resilience in the cloud by reducing the attack surface, detecting threats in real time, and accelerating incident response. By correlating signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services, security teams can prioritize risks and act decisively. Sysdig offers the only cloud security platform powered by runtime insights — a key differentiator for security teams and the InfoWorld judges alike.

“We’ve developed our cloud security platform to help security teams outpace the speed of attackers. Sysdig can tell you in seconds what our competitors will tell you tomorrow,” said Loris Degioanni, CTO and Founder of Sysdig. “I’m grateful that InfoWorld sees the value of the work we’re doing and both the uniqueness and power of the runtime approach we’ve taken to cloud security.”

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks move at warp speed, and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig stops cloud attacks in real time, instantly detecting changes in risk with runtime insights and open source Falco. Sysdig correlates signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services to uncover hidden attack paths and prioritize real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation. Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

