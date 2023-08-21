Sysdig is a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Vendor for Newly Created CNAPP Category

Sysdig recognized by customers as a top CNAPP provider on Gartner Peer Insights





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sysdig, the leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, today announced that the company has joined the Customer First program on Gartner Peer Insights™ in the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) category. This program is for vendors that have approached review collection in an honest, unbiased fashion and are committed to understanding their current customer base. Sysdig has an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 across 65+ reviews submitted as of August 21.

Customers were most enthusiastic about Sysdig’s real-time threat detection and vulnerability management, citing them as being responsible for both time and cost savings. More than half of the reviews specifically called out the company’s outstanding support team, with one customer saying, “Customer care at Sysdig feels like a VIP experience.” Reviewers are pleased with Sysdig’s willingness “to go above and beyond to support their customers” and their superior support from seasoned cybersecurity experts.

“We believe the outpouring of customer reviews is a testament to our approach to cloud security and the power of runtime insights,” said Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig. “It’s clear that our unique technology and support provide superior value to customers. We’re dedicated to continuing to push the envelope, keeping our customers ahead of the innovation curve.”

What Customers are Saying

“My experience with Sysdig CNAPP has been excellent. It offers comprehensive end-to-end security for cloud-native environments, eliminating the need for multiple solutions. The 360-degree visibility and threat detection across the cloud fabric enhance security posture. With its user-friendly interference and robust features, managing and monitoring security is a breeze. I highly recommend Sysdig CNAPP for streamlined and effective cloud-native security.” (Read the full review)

“Sysdig delivers a top-notch security solution specifically designed for enterprises. Its advanced and reliable features, including real-time threat detection and vulnerability scanning, make it an essential tool for businesses seeking to effectively secure their infrastructure.” (Read the full review)

“The experience with Sysdig CNAPP is truly exceptional. This platform offers comprehensive security for hybrid cloud-native infrastructures and the most important troubleshooting capabilities especially tailored for containerized applications and cloud detection response (CDR) across multicloud environments.” (Read the full review)

“Sysdig Secure provides a robust and reliable security solution. With top-notch features like runtime threat detection and vulnerability scanning, it stands out as an essential tool for organizations seeking to secure their infrastructure effectively.” (Read the full review)

“I’m particularly impressed with several aspects of Sysdig CNAPP: a comprehensive end-to-end security approach and standout features. It provides a holistic solution that eliminates the need for multiple security solutions for different aspects. Overall, Sysdig CNAPP offers a comprehensive, user-friendly, and efficient solution that streamlines the security process, saving valuable time and effort.” (Read the full review)

“The vulnerability management capability has been invaluable to detect and remediate critical vulnerabilities such as Log4j and Text4Shell impacting our workloads at runtime, and has saved us hours of manual effort trying to identify which of our containers were impacted.” (Read the full review)

“Sysdig has been extremely helpful right from the beginning. The customer service and support has been amazing and enabled us to roll out Sysdig to the business in such a short amount of time. Sysdig customer support is always eager to help and has shown great initiative in helping us gain the most from our purchase.” (Read the full review)

About Sysdig

Sysdig helps companies secure and accelerate innovation in the cloud. Powered by runtime insights, the cloud security platform stops threats in real time and reduces vulnerabilities by up to 95%. Rooted in runtime, the company created Falco, the open source solution for cloud threat detection. By knowing what is running in production, dev and security teams can focus on the risks that matter most. From shift left to shield right, the most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig to prevent, detect, and respond at cloud speed.

