Sypris Appoints Michael D. Sedgwick as Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Electronics, LLC

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SYPR–Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR) announced today the appointment of Michael D. Sedgwick to the position of Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Electronics, LLC, effective June 3, 2024. Mr. Sedgwick will operate from the Company’s headquarters located in Tampa, Florida and will report to Jeffrey T. Gill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sypris Solutions, Inc.





Mr. Sedgwick will be joining Sypris following a successful career with SCI Technology, Inc., a division of Sanmina Corporation, where he most recently served as the Vice President of Defense and Aerospace Products and was responsible for the company’s product portfolio and electronics manufacturing services with annual sales in excess of $180 million per year.

Prior to his last assignment with SCI Technology, Inc., Mr. Sedgwick served in a number of increasingly responsible senior-level positions with I3, Abaco Systems Inc. and AAR Corporation. Mr. Sedgwick began his career with SCI Technology, Inc. in 2007 as its Senior Program Manager for the Defense and Aerospace Division, and as Director of Aircraft Systems from 2010 to 2014.

From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Sedgwick served in the U.S. Army as a Battalion Intelligence Officer (S-2) for the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) operating in Iraq. From 2001-2005, Mr. Sedgwick served as an Infantry Officer for the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he conducted over 100 combat patrols. Since 2007, he has continued to serve as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Mr. Sedgwick’s breadth of experience includes leading business segments serving the U.S. Department of Defense, prime government contractors, and the commercial aerospace market with responsibility over IR&D, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, and Project and Program Management.

Commenting on the announcement, Jeffrey T. Gill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sypris Solutions, said, “We are very pleased to announce the addition of Mike to the Sypris team. His extensive experience, industry knowledge and successful track record will be invaluable in the continued development of Sypris Electronics into a larger, increasingly profitable company.”

Sypris Solutions is a diversified manufacturing and engineering services company serving the defense, transportation, communications, and energy industries. For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its Web site at www.sypris.com.

