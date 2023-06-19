Synthica Energy Receives State Construction Permit for RNG Facility in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synthica Energy today announced they have been issued the primary Construction Permit from the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Department of Environmental Protection for an anaerobic digestion facility in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky (available here). Located near the intersection of I-65 and South Preston Highway, Synthica’s facility will be the largest organics-to-energy facility in Kentucky, and the first of its kind to provide reliable energy conversion of distillery and brewery byproducts – without relying on biosolids or land application for disposal of high strength digestate.

By creating close relationships with Kentucky food and beverage manufacturers, Synthica has secured feedstocks to process at the plant that will produce approximately 650,000 MMBTU of carbon negative RNG per year – offsetting the region’s reliance on fossil natural gas. This project is expected to be completed in late 2024 and process 400,000 tons per year of food waste that otherwise ends up in landfills or local waterways, emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“The City and our engineers are looking forward to a working relationship with Synthica in anticipation of creating a great asset to our community,” said Larry Dangerfield, Mayor of Lebanon Junction.

Sam Schutte, CEO of Synthica commented, “The need for an anaerobic digestion facility capable of processing the complex nutrient load produced by Kentucky’s Bourbon industry – as well as food manufacturing industry – has been discussed state-wide for many years. While other biofuel developers have unsuccessfully attempted to solve this problem, Synthica’s pragmatic approach, combined with the backing of some of the strongest Blue Chip companies in the business, means our facility will be a reliable, dependable part of local infrastructure.”

About Synthica Energy:

Synthica Energy is an anaerobic digestion development company focused on the creation of organics-to-energy facilities in underserved markets. Analysts have recently estimated that US demand for RNG will increase 45-fold within the next two decades.

Did you know:

Did you know that at least 40% of the food produced in the United States ends up as food waste? This means that the uneaten food from your homes, schools, and restaurants ends up in our landfills, resulting in harmful gases like carbon dioxide and methane being excreted into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change and global warming.

Contacts

Jennifer Pingel



513-268-6688



Email: info@synthica.com