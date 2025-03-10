synseer Breaks the Sound Barrier to Better Health with the Launch of HealthBuds™

HealthBuds Allow You to Truly Listen and Respond to the Stories Your Body Shares to Drive You to Better Health and Wellness

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--synseer, an intelligent health and wellness company, will officially unveil HealthBuds™ on March 10 at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas. Powered by synseer’s breakthrough in-ear infra + ultrasonic operating system (OS), the HealthBuds hearing, heart and health monitoring device has been developed as a more accurate, affordable and comfortable hearing and health monitoring device.

HealthBuds are designed to serve as a singular device for listening to music, taking calls, and gaming as well as monitoring your hearing, heart and health. To obtain these health benefits, all users have to do is replace their current earbuds with HealthBuds. How easy is that?

Better Hearing for Better Health

There is a direct connection between the ears and the heart. HealthBuds will make it possible for users to listen to their heart, track their hearing, and tune in to other signals their bodies are sending. HealthBuds’ unique ear-tip design and embedded microphones create a unique AudioDome™, the most pristine listening environment possible. HealthBuds are designed to listen to every heartbeat and gather vastly superior data, collecting it with higher frequency and fidelity than other monitoring devices. Extensive HealthBuds testing data demonstrates they are comparable to expensive in-hospital equipment. They are the first devices in a personal health and wellness ecosystem being developed by synseer.

Every Body Tells a Story – Now You Can Listen to Yours and Take Charge

“Every body tells a story that can improve our health, but most of us are not equipped to understand and respond to what our bodies are telling us,” said synseer founder and CEO John Martino. “HealthBuds have been developed to allow users to truly listen to the unique stories their bodies are sharing with them so they can then take charge – to drive better hearing and better health.”

Martino is a highly regarded technologist and entrepreneur who exited 3 of the 6 companies he’s founded to public companies before creating synseer.

According to Ari Popper, the founder and CEO of SciFutures and an advisor to the company, “I’ve been helping create preferred future visions for over a decade. The moment I met John, it was clear he was one of a kind and building a future I immediately wanted to support and accelerate. HealthBuds are the first of many revolutionary consumer devices from synseer designed to give people a simple, affordable and unmatched way to monitor and maximize their hearing and heart health. It’s a paradigm changer.”

Great Value and Great Purpose

Martino’s purpose-driven philosophy is also reflected in the HealthBuds planned pricing and upgrade policy. Targeted for late summer, 2025 release, users will only pay for them once, followed by a monthly subscription. Every two years they will be able to exchange their HealthBuds for a free upgrade. synseer will then refurbish the returned devices and provide them free to people with untreated hearing loss, the costliest health issue in the world, through their non-profit foundation.

synseer’s SXSW

SXSW attendees and others interested in learning more are invited to register to attend synseer’s Red Thread X VIP SXSW activation for free.

About synseer

synseer is an intelligent health and wellness company that gives people the power to better understand their bodies and take charge of their personal health outcomes. synseer’s flagship offering, HealthBuds, have been designed to provide people with hearing, heart and health monitoring in a single device. synseer’s patent-pending infra + ultrasonic operating system (OS) unites the best of hearing and heart health technology with the best of personal health monitoring in an affordable device that benefits its users and society. HealthBuds are designed to serve as a singular device for listening to music, taking calls, and gaming as well as monitoring your health. HealthBuds are not a medical device and are not intended to diagnose any disease or medical condition and are not yet available commercially. They are scheduled for release in late summer, 2025. www.synseer.ai

