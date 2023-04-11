Synoptek Appoints Ian Au-Yeung as Chief Revenue Officer

Global Business and IT Advisory Firm Taps Seasoned IT Executive to Accelerate Growth

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synoptek, a leading global business and digital transformation advisory and managed services, is pleased to welcome a new executive to its C-suite team. Ian Au-Yeung, an industry veteran with 22 years of leadership and technology success, today assumes the role of chief revenue officer for the company.





Au-Yeung brings a wealth of valuable experience to the company, having held multiple high-level roles with Epsilon, Accenture, Evalueserve, and others. In addition to his proven track record of leadership, Au-Yeung’s expertise in sales, project delivery, and client relationship development and management made him the ideal candidate to spearhead Synoptek’s go-to-market strategies and revenue generation activities.

“Our decision to tap Ian Au-Yeung was based on his strong, results-based track record, multi-national consulting experience and ability to successfully build deep customer relationships and high-performing teams,” said Tim Britt, chief executive officer at Synoptek. “We are thrilled that he has joined our team and I have no doubt he will be instrumental in driving growth at Synoptek.”

In his new role, Au-Yeung will oversee business development, alliances, and marketing to ensure highly effective go-to-market execution and full alignment across each of Synoptek’s market-facing initiatives.

“Synoptek has been making waves for quite some time, so when the chance to be a part of such a forward-thinking team, it was not only an opportunity I couldn’t pass up but also a seemingly natural progression in my career trajectory,” said Au-Yeung. “I’m eager to hit the ground running to drive business results and above all, empower our customers through every step of their technology transformation journeys.”

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve. As a systems integrator and managed technology group, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies grow their business while optimizing and protecting their IT ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

