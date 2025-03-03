Synology® America Recommits to the Channel, Teases New U.S.-Based Support Tier at ActiveProtect Launch Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synology America Corp. teased new support offerings to their enterprise customers and reconfirmed their channel-first sales approach at the ActiveProtect launch event in New York City. The ActiveProtect series is a dedicated line of enterprise backup appliances which officially debuted in January of this year. “The ActiveProtect series was built entirely with our customers in mind. Taking feedback from the industry, which has long been fed up with disparate solutions and ballooning subscription fees, we created a unified solution to tackle our customers’ challenges head-on,” said Will Davis, Vice President of Sales at Synology America.

Attendees were taken through a live demo showcasing ActiveProtect Manager, the operating system powering the ActiveProtect appliances. Leading this presentation Synology Technical Account Manager Josue Guzman said: “Over the past 15 years in this industry I’ve seen firsthand shrinking IT teams being delegated more responsibilities and platforms to manage. This single pane-of-glass interface gives your IT team complete visibility into your backup environment, reducing the overhead needed to run and manage your backups. This improves the overall hygiene of your backup workflow, reduces alert fatigue and ensures all the data you want to be protected, is being protected.”

The launch of ActiveProtect also coincided with Synology America’s efforts to increase its presence in the channel. “ActiveProtect was built from the ground up on the feedback we’ve received from our business users over the past 20 years. Synology is fortunate to be in the unique position to launch a product dedicated to directly solving our customers’ problems and deliver the solution through our robust channel network,” Davis explained. “Since the launch of this product in January we have received more than 750 open opportunities from the channel. To me, this shows the ActiveProtect solution hits the nail on the head of our customers’ problems. The work we’ve done behind the scenes to revamp our channel program has our partners excited to position this product against any competitor in the industry.”

Also announced at the event was a sneak peek of Synology’s new Premium Support tier for business customers. Right now, this line of support is being included with all qualified ActiveProtect deals, with a hard launch anticipated to come later this year. The teased benefits include a U.S.-based customer support team, next-day hardware replacement and around-the-clock support. “With the launch of our new Premium Support tier in the U.S. we’re excited to offer even greater peace of mind to our business customers,” said Vice President of Technical Service and Support, Steven Peters. “The launch of ActiveProtect, together with Premium Support, brings our customers a powerful backup solution with the added reassurance of 24/7 support — delivering the reliability and peace of mind that businesses need.”

The hard launch of Premium Support and new ActiveProtect models are expected to be announced in the second half of 2025.

