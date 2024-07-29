SynMax Secures NGA Pilot for Revolutionary Geospatial MDA Tool, Theia

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynMax, a leading intelligence company specializing in geospatial analytics, proudly announces a pilot project award for maritime automated analytics from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Theia, SynMax’s state-of-the-art geospatial Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) tool, is enabled by comprehensive maritime data provided by Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a strategic satellite data partner, fused with over ten key sources of maritime data and powered by SynMax AI.









“Theia marks a significant leap in MDA technology, delivering actionable intelligence through advanced intelligence fusion, driven by proprietary AI and world-class imagery analysts.” SynMax Founder and CTO, Eric Anderson, stated, “This collaboration with NGA represents a pivotal step in advancing national security and maritime safety.”

“We are honored to be selected by NGA for this critical pilot project,” said Brendan Moore, Co-founder and CEO of SynMax. “Theia’s innovative intelligence fusion platform will provide essential data and analysis to support NGA’s mission. This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven intelligence fusion in order to deliver actionable intelligence to our clients.”

The NGA pilot will involve rigorous testing and evaluation of Theia’s capabilities, focusing on its ability to detect, track, and analyze maritime activities in near real-time. SynMax’s strategic partnership with Planet equips Theia with the most comprehensive and rapidly evolving satellite data available, making it a powerful solution for enhancing maritime domain awareness.

Contacts

Brandon Taylor



Operations Analyst



SynMax



btaylor@synmax.com

www.synmax.com

Charles Cormack



Intelligence Analyst



SynMax



ccormack@synmax.com

www.synmax.com