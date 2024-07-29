Home Business Wire SynMax Secures NGA Pilot for Revolutionary Geospatial MDA Tool, Theia
Business Wire

SynMax Secures NGA Pilot for Revolutionary Geospatial MDA Tool, Theia

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynMax, a leading intelligence company specializing in geospatial analytics, proudly announces a pilot project award for maritime automated analytics from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Theia, SynMax’s state-of-the-art geospatial Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) tool, is enabled by comprehensive maritime data provided by Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a strategic satellite data partner, fused with over ten key sources of maritime data and powered by SynMax AI.




“Theia marks a significant leap in MDA technology, delivering actionable intelligence through advanced intelligence fusion, driven by proprietary AI and world-class imagery analysts.” SynMax Founder and CTO, Eric Anderson, stated, “This collaboration with NGA represents a pivotal step in advancing national security and maritime safety.”

“We are honored to be selected by NGA for this critical pilot project,” said Brendan Moore, Co-founder and CEO of SynMax. “Theia’s innovative intelligence fusion platform will provide essential data and analysis to support NGA’s mission. This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven intelligence fusion in order to deliver actionable intelligence to our clients.”

The NGA pilot will involve rigorous testing and evaluation of Theia’s capabilities, focusing on its ability to detect, track, and analyze maritime activities in near real-time. SynMax’s strategic partnership with Planet equips Theia with the most comprehensive and rapidly evolving satellite data available, making it a powerful solution for enhancing maritime domain awareness.

Contacts

Brandon Taylor

Operations Analyst

SynMax

btaylor@synmax.com
www.synmax.com

Charles Cormack

Intelligence Analyst

SynMax

ccormack@synmax.com
www.synmax.com

Articoli correlati

Trellix Named Email Security Innovation Leader

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trellix threat intelligence and threat detection innovations stand out in Frost & Sullivan 2024 Email Security Radar ReportSAN JOSE,...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Business Named 2024 Market Leader for Managed SD-WAN Services and SDN Transformation Services by ISG

Business Wire Business Wire -
2024 ISG Provider Lens™ recognizes Comcast Business’s SD-WAN leadership for third consecutive yearPHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it has...
Continua a leggere

Infogain Appoints Mohit Bhat as Chief Delivery & Innovation Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS GATOS, Calif. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDO--Infogain, a leading digital customer experience engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php