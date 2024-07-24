Syniverse’s Sandra Rosa Honored as One of Tampa Titan 100’s Top Executives

Syniverse’s CHRO transforms workplace culture with dynamic initiatives

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, the world’s most connected company®, celebrates Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Sandra Rosa’s recognition as one of the region’s top C-level executives, with her induction into the inaugural Tampa Titan 100 class.





Since joining Syniverse in September, Rosa has led transformative initiatives, including a flexible paid time off (PTO) policy, a robust multi-year diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy centered around human connections, and initiatives focused on increasing the pipeline and development of women in technology. These efforts reflect her commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowered workplace.

“I’m honored by this recognition, but it’s a tribute to my incredible colleagues at Syniverse,” said Rosa. “This honor reflects the dedication and passion of our HR professionals and the invaluable feedback from employees. Together, we’re driving meaningful change, with much more to come.”

Rosa has redefined the HR department’s role to boost business success by fostering closer collaboration with business units and focusing on talent planning and development. She has improved and streamlined processes and introduced human capital analytics to drive decision-making. Her global outreach efforts have led to enhancements in benefit plans, the creation of employee connection strategies, and reimagining the approach to driving employee engagement with local leaders around the globe.

“Sandra’s vision has created an empowered and engaged workforce,” said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. “This honor underscores her remarkable leadership and the significant impact she’s had — and will continue to have — on Syniverse.”

Beyond her role at Syniverse, Rosa serves as board chair for The Concilio, a nonprofit organization that builds stronger communities by unlocking opportunities for Latino families and is on the national board of Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), which ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences for students in underserved communities. Recently, she joined the board of the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3), dedicated to enhancing the leadership and philanthropic efforts of Hispanic executives.

The Tampa Titan 100 honorees will be celebrated on Oct. 24 at The Motor Enclave in Tampa. They are recognized for their exceptional leadership, vision, and contributions to their organizations. Collectively, their companies employ over 55,000 individuals and generate more than $24 billion in annual revenues.

For more information on Syniverse, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, seamlessly linking networks, devices, and people globally. Our secure technology powers leading carriers and top Forbes Global 2000 companies, facilitating billions of interactions daily. For over 30 years, Syniverse has driven advancements in communications technology, now leading in 5G, CPaaS, IoT, and beyond. Discover more at https://www.syniverse.com.

Contacts

Matt McLoughlin



matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth



pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084