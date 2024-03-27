Syniverse, Visible Join Forces to Empower Subscribers with Worldwide Roaming Options

Carrier increases international coverage, monetization of network with breakthrough service

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company,”® and Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, are teaming up so Visible’s subscribers can take their talk, text, and data with them when they travel outside of the United States.





Visible’s Global Pass, powered by Syniverse’s policy solutions, gives those subscribers the type of international options and high-quality connections they’d expect while roaming on a postpaid phone plan. Tiers of pricing are clear and transparent, giving customers a thorough understanding of what they’ll pay to stay connected, thereby enjoying a superior customer experience.

“How people choose to pay for their mobile phone service should not affect their roaming experience,” said Harry Patz, Jr., Chief Revenue Officer of Syniverse. “By making it possible for Visible customers to remain connected while they’re abroad, we’ve again demonstrated that we will continue to develop and provide innovative solutions for all types of carriers as they seek to meet their subscribers’ needs.”

Roaming is typically challenging for prepaid plans because of the complexity of international agreements, individual device compatibility, and the visited carrier’s ability to charge additional fees. Syniverse’s policy solutions overcome those hurdles, allowing Visible to present its subscribers with flat rates and clear-cut roaming options beyond Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These options also help Visible convert silent roamers into revenue-generating customers by encouraging them to keep their mobile devices connected while abroad. Subscribers will simply enable the feature while still in the U.S., and, once in a foreign country, they will receive an SMS message confirming their service.

“Visible prides itself on providing a seamless experience for our members, and when it comes to roaming, our customers deserve the best,” said Jeremy Bolton, Managing Director at Visible. “Traveling abroad should be enjoyable, not stressful. That’s why we partnered with Syniverse — to deliver a hassle-free connection, through Global Pass, that lets you live your best life, wherever that may be.”

Syniverse also facilitates and supports Verizon’s Global Pass as part of its longstanding relationship with the carrier.

For more information on how Syniverse continues to break down barriers and make roaming possible for carriers and subscribers, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com.

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the U.S., offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspots, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and was named “Best Telecom Brand” in Adweek’s Challenger Brand Awards. For more information, visit www.visible.com or search for our service in the App Store or the Play Store.

