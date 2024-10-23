Syniverse Appoints William B. Petersen as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Petersen brings over 35 years of extensive legal expertise in telecommunications and pivotal regulatory industry work

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company®,” has appointed William B. Petersen as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Petersen will lead the organization’s global legal team, with primary focus on compliance, contract negotiation and execution, risk management, and corporate governance. Petersen will report directly to Syniverse’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Davies.





“Bill brings vast experience to his role. With over 35 years of experience, his distinguished career includes serving as an Assistant United States Attorney, providing counsel on key elements of federal and state regulation, and holding pivotal regulatory and strategic roles at Verizon, among others,” said Davies. “Bill will play a critical role in further shaping our legal team and strategy as we continue to innovate and meet mobile network operators’ and enterprises’ needs in an increasingly connected world.”

Petersen was most recently with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where he served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and then as the museum’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his time there, Petersen was with Verizon and Verizon Wireless in varying strategic and legal roles for nearly 20 years. In his last role with Verizon, Petersen served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and as the General Counsel of Verizon Wireless. Before Verizon, Petersen held legal roles in Washington, D.C., and in Philadelphia in corporate counsel, policy, and regulatory issues.

“As a long-standing member of the telecommunications community, I’m aware of Syniverse’s role in keeping our world connected,” said Petersen. “I look forward to working with this talented global team and supporting the company’s growth and commitment to innovation. Together, we will ensure Syniverse continues to lead with integrity and resilience while focusing on delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Petersen has also served as an adjunct professor, most recently at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he taught communications law, business law, and administrative law. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Additionally, he holds a Master of Divinity from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Ursinus College.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and daily transactions. Our engagement platform delivers better, more intelligent experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated significant advances in communications technology. Today, we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

Contacts

Matt McLoughlin



matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth



pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084