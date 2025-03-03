Syniverse and Limitless Mobile Further Partnership Through Successful Launch of Commercial 5G SA Roaming

Syniverse collaboration with Limitless Mobile showcases real-world 5G SA roaming scenarios

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, has furthered its partnership with Limitless Mobile, a specialist mobile network operator (MNO) focused on enabling technically advanced mobile use cases for enterprise and government customers, by providing connectivity for the first commercial 5G SA roaming sessions involving MNOs globally.

Syniverse and Limitless Mobile are leveraging the full capabilities of 5G SA networks to drive innovations on the Internet of Things (IoT), roaming between private and public mobile networks, private networking, and other applications 5G is designed to support.

"5G SA roaming will empower operators to break new ground and accelerate the future of global connectivity — especially those in markets like the Middle East and the Pacific that have yet to fully realize this potential," said John Wick, Chief Product Officer of Syniverse. "These accomplishments demonstrate our commitment to supporting our customers at every step of their 5G journeys, especially as their ambitions take them beyond the boundaries of what's believed to be possible."

The collaboration between Syniverse and Limitless Mobile more accurately reflects the conditions under which 5G SA roaming will operate. Syniverse's homegrown secure edge protection proxy (SEPP) acts as an intermediary by mediating the interworking between networks and ensures MNOs can exchange traffic seamlessly and securely. Limitless Mobile can now expand its mobility services globally through connectivity enabled by Syniverse’s global IPX reach.

Through this partnership, Limitless Mobile is making its network fully interoperable with those run by other MNOs, therefore allowing its customers to experience seamless 5G SA roaming services. Syniverse has partnered for more than a decade with Limitless Mobile, which is headquartered in the U.S.

"This is a major milestone in the future of connectivity for Limitless Mobile, as it puts our customers at the threshold of a truly transformative mobile roaming experience," said Atte Miettinen, CEO of Limitless Mobile. "Thanks to the partnership with Syniverse, our enterprise and government customers are able to benefit from enhanced capabilities of 5G technology, no matter where they are in the world."

"Our transition from 3G to 4G, and now to 5G, has been made possible through our collaboration with Syniverse," said Jim Croal, CTO of Limitless Mobile. "We'll continue working together to deliver essential services to our customers and ensure they can stay connected to the people who matter most.”

Both companies will attend MWC Barcelona from March 3-6. For more on Syniverse’s participation, please visit: https://www.syniverse.com/news-and-events/mwc-barcelona-2025. Attending from Limitless Mobile is Atte Miettinen (CEO) and would welcome the opportunity to meet while on site.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

About Limitless Mobile

Limitless Mobile is a privately-owned, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulated and US-headquartered Mobile Network Operator (MNO).

Limitless Mobile operates a small retail MNO business in Pennsylvania, delivering mobile telephony and home broadband services. However, rather than retail, the company’s primary focus is enabling technically advanced mobile use cases by making MNO resources, assets and capabilities available as-a-service.

Limitless Mobile serves enterprise and government customers both nationwide in the US as well as internationally, leveraging a network of +530 roaming partners across +220 markets globally. Find out more at https://www.limitlessmobile.com/.

