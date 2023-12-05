Syngenta joins the Phytobiomes Alliance

BASEL, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, has become a sponsor of the International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research, cementing a partnership between the research community and industry that is aimed at advancing both fundamental science and sustainable agriculture.









Phytobiome is a collective term for plants within a specific growing environment, for example soil, and the complex interactions influenced by microbes, nutrients, animals, climate, weather, and management practices. This complex and dynamic ecosystem plays a crucial role in the health and functioning of crops, affecting their growth and overall well-being. For example, beneficial microbes in the phytobiome provide essential aid to plants, such as protection against pathogens and acquisition of nutrients. At the same time, there can also be elements of the phytobiome that cause diseases or stress to the plants, such as pathogenic microbes, high heat, or low water availability.

Interactions within the phytobiome are highly complex, with much of it yet to be fully understood. Through its partnership with the Phytobiomes Alliance, Syngenta will contribute towards international research into understanding the interactions of the phytobiome’s diverse components. The results of these studies will play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable food security for a growing population over the next decades.

In a key aspect of this collaboration, Syngenta will lead a dedicated working group focused on soil health. Furthermore, Syngenta will work with fellow Alliance partners to identify focus areas for the development of cutting-edge biological solutions and support science-based regulations that facilitate farmers’ access to the biological products they need.

“As a leader in agricultural innovation with a strong global presence, we possess an in-depth understanding of the phytobiome,” said Camilla Corsi, Global Head of Research, Syngenta Crop Protection. “We have invested in sophisticated tools to unravel intricate interactions within the phytobiome, such as chemical signaling and its influence on various facets, from root growth to a plant’s stress response. We are excited to collaborate with others at the forefront of scientific research, translating our discoveries into practical solutions for farmers, and jointly establishing the foundation for a more sustainable future in agriculture.”

“Syngenta’s expertise and resources will significantly contribute to our mission of unlocking the potential of phytobiomes research, benefitting agriculture and the environment,” said Kellye Eversole, Phytobiomes Alliance Executive Director. “We welcome Syngenta’s commitment to this collaborative effort between industry leaders and the research community and are particularly thrilled to have them play a leading role in our newly formed soil health working group.”

Syngenta invests significantly in delivering new solutions that improve farming’s environmental footprint. From novel technologies that precisely address farmers’ pest challenges to biologicals that improve a plant’s ability to leverage available nutrients, Syngenta is at the forefront of agriculture’s transformation. Its participation in the International Phytobiomes Alliance reflects its strong commitment to be a collaborator of choice.

