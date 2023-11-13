Syngenta Group and CNH Industrial Connect Digital Applications to Better Serve Farmers

Integration of Syngenta Cropwise platform with Case IH and New Holland Agriculture digital platforms

Ability to connect with other digital ag/precision ag systems key to simplifying the decision-making process of farmers and advisors

Syngenta Group’s digital solutions already adopted on close to 230 million acres globally with high demand from farmers in key markets

Cropwise leading and among most connected digital platform in agriculture

BASEL, Switzerland & HANNOVER, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syngenta Group, the leading global agriculture technology company, and CNH Industrial (CNH), parent of major farm equipment brands Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, today announced the integration of Syngenta’s digital Cropwise platform with the agricultural brands of CNH. The two partners announced their collaboration at the industry-leading conference Agritechnica that takes place from 12 to 18 November 2023 in Hannover, Germany.

The integration of Cropwise with CNH farm equipment and the connection of different precision agricultural systems is key to simplify the decision-making process of farmers and advisors, creating reliable and connected data sources that generate stronger insights for their businesses. Besides CNH, Cropwise has also implemented integrations with John Deere and Ag Leader. The integration with Farmobile in the US is also planned.

Matthew Pickard, Global Head of Digital Agriculture Products: “Technology plays an increasingly crucial role to help farmers make better data driven decisions and comply with complex regulatory standards. This is possible only when we have seamless and open connectivity between systems. We are delighted to join forces with CNH in order to improve the agronomic data flow for our customers between their machinery and digital decision-making tools.”

Dan Danford, Precision Technology Partner Manager from CNH comments: “This connection is meeting a very high demand since so many farmers around the world are both Syngenta customers and owners of Case IH and New Holland machines. Our customers rely on a variety of partners for the most efficient productivity, so our aim is to make it easy for them to share the valuable data they create with valued partners like Syngenta.”

Denser data collection – driven by new technologies and new regulations in Europe

For the last couple of years farmers across Europe have been increasing adoption of digital farming tools such as precision machinery for cultivating, planting and spraying, field data collection using satellites, drones and weather stations to make more accurate agronomy decisions and prioritize resources. In many cases this leads to equal or higher quality and yield with less use of inputs.

Encouragement towards eco-schemes and adoption of greener practices is also a big theme in Europe, through policies such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), tying a portion of farm subsidies to environmental initiatives, which will be smoother to adopt if done precisely and with the benefit of denser field data.

Many governments are already implementing a more data driven approach. In Spain for instance, farmers will be asked to provide Crop Protection production information using a digital document package called a Fieldbook, containing specific data on field history, crop planting, use of fertilizer and crop protection and so on. Syngenta has introduced the Fieldbook feature in Cropwise Protector to assist farmers and distributors in meeting these requirements. The digital solution not only streamlines ministry-required information completion but also ensures compliance by reducing the chances of errors and helping users make and justify decisions for Crop Protection applications.

Today, the Cropwise platform and its solutions are present in more than 25 countries and has over 40 000 users around the globe. Close to 230 million acres are digitally monitored by Syngenta Group’s digital solutions, making Cropwise one of the leading digital platforms in agriculture.

About CNH Industrial

Both Case IH and New Holland Agriculture are brands of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in capital goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at https://www.cnhindustrial.com

Case IH is the professionals’ choice, drawing on more than 180 years of heritage and experience in the agricultural industry. A powerful range of tractors, combines and balers is supported by a global network of highly professional dealers dedicated to providing our customers with the superior support and performance solutions required to be productive and effective in the 21st century. More information on Case IH products and services can be found online at https://www.caseih.com

New Holland Agriculture‘s reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or groundscare professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland’s commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer. For more information on New Holland visit www.newholland.com

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With more than 59,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform food production through Regenerative Agriculture – a science-driven, technology-enabled approach to improve soil, deliver high productivity and high-quality food, help fight climate change and restore lost biodiversity. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA®, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China. Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world.

For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library.

