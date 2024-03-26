SYNERGEN Health Strengthens ASC Offering with Director of Revenue Cycle Consulting

Patricia Smith named as SYNERGEN’s Director of Revenue Cycle Consulting

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASC—SYNERGEN Health, an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of Patricia Smith as Director of Revenue Cycle Consulting.





Smith brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) operations. Her previous experience as Chief Executive Officer of a multi-specialty ASC will be used to help bolster SYNERGEN’s ASC clients as she provides oversight, strategic direction and guidance to accomplish revenue cycle goals.

“SYNERGEN is an industry leader, and I’m pleased to be joining a team of experts looking at unique and realistic ways to approach the growing demand for revenue cycle management,” said Smith. “While a broader range of procedures is a boon for the business of ASCs, it presents complexities to the billing and coding operation, which can mean the difference between timely collections and increased denials. SYNERGEN’s holistic approach to ASC revenue cycle management addresses everything from process optimization to AI-driven denial management. I’m excited to see how we can help maximize the revenue potential of organizations nationwide.”

In addition to her tenure as CEO at an ASC, Smith brings experience as an executive-level director of an ASC management company, centralized business officer and medical social worker. Throughout her career, Patricia has been instrumental in implementing innovative process strategies, optimizing revenue capture operations and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. Her expertise in leveraging technology for operational efficiencies and enterprise scaling has significantly improved accounts receivable management and financial operations.

“This strategic leadership addition deepens our expertise not only in revenue cycle management but also in overall business operations and contributes to the ongoing enrichment of SYNERGEN’s ASC offerings,” said Mel Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SYNERGEN Health. “As the company grows, so does our team, and we’re excited to have Patricia contribute her insights and leadership as catalysts for revenue cycle transformation. In a time where healthcare organizations can’t afford less than stellar revenue cycle results, we’re empowering healthcare organizations to achieve optimal financial performance while ensuring compliance.”

Smith has a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Colorado State University and an MBA from Grand Canyon University.

About SYNERGEN Health



Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a leading provider of transformational revenue cycle solutions and services in the healthcare industry. Leveraging innovative Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation, we specialize in digitizing healthcare processes to maximize revenue potential. Our technology-driven approach reimagines revenue cycle management, enabling our client partners to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and value and best serve their communities. With a presence in over 45 states in the USA, our mission is to catalyze change in the healthcare industry, collaborating closely with our clients to lower the cost of collections while upholding the highest compliance standards. We are dedicated to driving positive change as we continuously strive to transform ideas into new and improved solutions, services, and prescriptive processes.

