Syncell Showcases Pioneering Microscopy-Guided Subcellular Protein Scooping Technology at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syncell, a biotech company pioneering in platforms for hypothesis-free spatial proteomics, will be exhibiting and presenting a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL. Syncell’s Microscoop technology enables microscopy-guided subcellular protein scooping in ultra-content powered by AI to collect enough proteins for subsequent spatial proteomic identification. Syncell announces that Microscoop Mint, the first commercial Microscoop platform of Syncell, will be available for order. Earlier this year, Syncell also announced expansion of its Global Rapid Access Service Program (GRASP) to use Microscoop.

“Syncell’s Microscoop technology is not really a spatial proteomic mapping technology, it is a direct spatial proteomic discovery technology to help researchers identify novel protein biomarkers. We are excited to see the high demands of services for diverse life science problems. We are happy to see recent successful proteomic discovery for customers’ research projects. We believe Microscoop technology will also be broadly useful for cancer research,” said Dr. JC Liao, the Founder and CEO of Syncell.

Details of the technology and the new product will be showcased at Syncell’s exhibit hall booth (#129). A poster will be presented on April 18, 2023 @ 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM at Section 23 titled “Total-Sync Ultra-Content Microscopic Opto-Biotinylation Enables High-Sensitivity Hypothesis-Free Subcellular Protein Discovery”. Copies of the poster will also be available at the booth.

About Syncell



Syncell is a biotech company pioneering in platforms and methodology for hypothesis-free spatial proteomics and protein biomarker discovery. Syncell’s Microscoop technology enables disruptive microscopy-guided subcellular protein scooping and identification, making high-precision spatial biomarker discovery possible. Syncell’s mission is to broadly benefit customers in academia, pharmaceutical industry, and medical institutes by delivering innovative instruments and reagents as well as establishing biomarker discovery partnerships.

Contacts

Primary Contact

Jennie Wu



JennieWu@syncell.com