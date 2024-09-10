SymphonyAI Wins the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – EMEA Business Impact Category

Oracle recognizes SymphonyAI’s ability to deliver solutions that address retail customer challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oracle today announced that SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS products, is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – Third Party Technology Solutions EMEA Business Impact Category. The Business Impact award showcases partners that have packaged a set of capabilities and best practices to help address customer challenges. Partners considered for this award have built a thriving business in a solution area, specific industry-vertical, or customer segment with Oracle’s portfolio of technology, products, and services.





SymphonyAI products address and overcome retail and CPG’s biggest challenges by harnessing the power of predictive and generative AI for end-to-end connected retail. SymphonyAI delivers innovative products, powered by the SymphonyAI award-winning Eureka platform, for an AI-based supply chain that is shopper-responsive and data-driven. SymphonyAI cloud-based Demand Forecasting AI and supply chain management are delivered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With the SymphonyAI connected retail supply chain, retailers can gain more accurate AI-based demand forecasting, real-time visibility of shelf conditions throughout the supply chain, and predictive demand and supply alerts to trigger quicker assortment adjustments and eliminate out-of-stocks.

“We are pleased at this recognition from Oracle of the power of our end-to-end supply chain that transforms business impact for retailers across the globe,” said SymphonyAI retail/CPG division President Manish Choudhary. “With SymphonyAI supply chain optimization, retailers can drive up to 10% improved demand forecast accuracy, improve on-shelf availability by 15%, and reduce order time for fresh and packaged products by up to 30%.”

“Delivering connected retail SaaS products on OCI gives our customers the power of cloud flexibility and cost efficiencies for real-time insights and recommendations,” said Kumar Abhimanyu, senior vice president of partnerships for SymphonyAI. “SymphonyAI products combine powerful retail experience and insights with industry-leading AI to meet the needs of retailers and CPGs worldwide.”

The recognition comes amidst accelerating market recognition and a number of awards for SymphonyAI’s innovative predictive and generative AI products across vertical use cases in retail, CPG, finance, manufacturing, media, and enterprise IT service management.

For additional information on the Oracle 2024 Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/partner/awards/.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

