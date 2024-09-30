SymphonyAI Summit IT Service Management and Asset Management Implemented by Al-Futtaim Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Customize Enterprise Service

Configurability and ease of use enable multinational conglomerate to easily meet unique requirements for its diverse operating divisions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced that its SymphonyAI Summit enterprise IT platform for integrated, streamlined customer enterprise service has been deployed by Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East’s largest diversified business conglomerates and a major stakeholder in the region’s automotive sector, to 33,000 users.





With its five distinct operating divisions—automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health—Al-Futtaim Group wanted robust, enterprise-scale IT service management and asset management that is also easy to use and configure to meet different processes and workflows for its diverse operating divisions. The company also wanted a solution that can be easily reconfigured to meet changing business needs over time.

With SymphonyAI Summit’s unified interface for IT Systems Management, Finance Systems Management, IT Asset Management, and Service Automation, Al-Futtaim Group users and analysts have the information they need to make more informed decisions and reduce costs by eliminating effort caused by the need to access separate tools across multiple disciplines. Low-code/no-code workflows have also helped Al-Futtaim Group to rapidly create and activate integrated finance service workflows.

“We wanted to streamline the service experience by unifying multiple siloed technologies. With SymphonyAI Summit, we were able to implement enterprise IT Service Management integrated to support the entire asset lifecycle, from procurement through retirement, and automate manual tasks using Summit Service Automation,” said Al-Futtaim Group CTO Himanshu Srivastava.

“We value SymphonyAI’s ease of use, including seamless configurability to meet the specific requirements of the various business units and evolve with them as they change over time. The light footprint and ease of use have enabled us to achieve a rapid implementation while generating savings over the cost of legacy system licenses in the first year alone, in addition to highly streamlined and simplified maintenance and configuration.”

“It’s exciting to team with an innovative company like Al-Futtaim to implement SymphonyAI Summit’s full-featured, end-to-end enterprise systems management rapidly configured to their unique business requirements,” said Satyen Vyas, president of SymphonyAI’s Enterprise IT division. “We are pleased to contribute to their business success with efficient, enterprise-wide support capabilities that provide a path to leading AI-based service management.”

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions: automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Al-Futtaim Group partners with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organization to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding its values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of its customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

Contacts

Treble

Sarah Armstrong



symphonyai@treblepr.com