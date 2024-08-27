SymphonyAI Connected Retail Portfolio Helps Drive ROSSMANN Group Expansion into Switzerland

Strong brand presence and SymphonyAI AI-based store and space planning position ROSSMANN for successful new market entry

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced that German health and beauty giant ROSSMANN Group will employ SymphonyAI AI-based store and space planning solutions as it expands into Switzerland, with its first store due to open by the end of 2024.





With more than 4,500 stores in Europe, ROSSMANN is known for its extensive assortment, using SymphonyAI to ensure shelves are set to most effectively engage customers across small, mid-sized, and large store formats in Germany and Spain. ROSSMANN is committed to using SymphonyAI store and space planning from inception as it opens new stores and online channels in Switzerland, beginning with major cities including Lucerne, Zurich and Basel.

The SymphonyAI AI-powered shelf planning application accommodates real-time space constraints, merchandising strategy, and local shopper preferences to create custom shelf layouts that deliver engaging shopper experiences and optimal operational outcomes. Its macro space planning enables retailers to optimize layouts across all store sizes and formats, as well as right-size category space to deliver better customer shopping experiences and store performance.

“As we expand into a new market, we have a unique opportunity to provide the most compelling and engaging customer experience from day one,” said Managing Director for ROSSMANN Switzerland Fabrizio D´Ascenzo. “With SymphonyAI store and space planning, we can provide optimal availability of German assortment items, including our outstanding private label offerings, along with local products that our Swiss shoppers know and love. With the right product mix and with leading SymphonyAI software to ensure fully stocked shelves in every store, we are positioned for a powerful and successful entry into the exciting Switzerland market.”

“It’s exciting to support ROSSMANN’s continued growth and to ensure they make the best possible first impression for shoppers in Switzerland as they expand into a new market,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail CPG division. “ROSSMANN demonstrates how using our connected retail solutions for space planning automates complex processes and presents engaging, thoughtfully merchandised assortments that delight shoppers and achieve business growth objectives.”

About ROSSMANN

As the inventor of the drugstore in Germany, Dirk Roßmann opened the first “market for drugstore goods” in Hanover in 1972. To this day, Dirk Rossmann GmbH is an owner-managed, internationally operating family business and is majority-owned by the Roßmann family. In addition, the globally active AS Watson Group has a 40 percent stake in the company. The company headquarters is in Burgwedel near Hanover.

With 60,500 employees in Europe and a total of 4,514 branches, 2,263 of which are in Germany, the ROSSMANN Group is one of the largest drugstore chains in Europe. In 2023, the ROSSMANN Group achieved sales of 13,9 billion euros in Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo, Spain, and Turkey.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

Contacts

Treble

Sarah Armstrong



symphonyai@treblepr.com