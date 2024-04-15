SymphonyAI Announces Media and Entertainment AI Copilot for Content Monetization at NAB Show

New AI solution for content monetization combines leading predictive and generative AI with industry domain expertise to optimize distribution and drive revenue

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS, announced a predictive and generative AI-based Media Copilot, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The SymphonyAI Media Copilot will assist users in rapidly analyzing content performance across distribution platforms and revenue models and provides AI-driven insights to unlock new value from streaming content and services. The copilot is powered by the SymphonyAI EurekaAI generative and predictive AI platform and integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Revedia media and entertainment products.





The SymphonyAI Media Copilot will continuously extend the capabilities of the Revedia product suite. Using a large language model (LLM), skills, and models tuned and optimized for the media industry, the copilot responds to user questions with content performance insights through a natural language interface for faster, more profitable decision-making.

“The SymphonyAI Media Copilot overcomes the revenue barriers of a complex content ecosystem,” said Mark Moeder, president of SymphonyAI’s media division. “Transforming fragmented data into cohesive, in-depth, immediate insight is a key priority for any organization monetizing content today. By integrating generative and predictive AI with our industry-leading Revedia products, our copilot is designed to do just that.”

According to a comprehensive survey conducted by SymphonyAI, more than 80% of media executives are challenged by data fragmentation, untimely insight, and a lack of tools to analyze data. The SymphonyAI Media Copilot’s primary capabilities remedy these problems by providing insightful answers to user questions about revenue forecasting, content performance, and licensing, such as:

What is the projected outcome based on variables such as asset, service, time, and geographic market?

How is revenue trending over a specific period of time, among services, or between genres?

Based on current agreements, where and when can an asset be licensed for additional revenue?

The Media Copilot is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and uses Azure AI Search and Azure API management. “The combination of SymphonyAI and Microsoft technology has delivered tangible value to the world’s leading enterprise organizations,” said Andy Beach, chief technology officer for media and entertainment at Microsoft. “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with SymphonyAI to the media sector, where there is an opportunity for generative and predictive AI to advance an organization’s ability to monetize content more effectively than ever.”

SymphonyAI’s chief technology officer Raj Shukla and media division president Mark Moeder will demonstrate Media Copilot’s capabilities for FAST and AVOD at the NAB Show during their presentation “Monetizing Content with AI,” hosted by Microsoft (booth W2657) at 3:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 15.

The SymphonyAI Media Copilot joins the rapidly growing portfolio of other SymphonyAI copilots that provide immediate value and insights to workers in retail, financial services, industrial, and enterprise IT.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT or enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at symphonyai.com.

Contacts

Treble

Sarah Armstrong



symphonyai@treblepr.com